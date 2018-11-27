This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 27 November, 2018
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Patrick Nevin, the National Broadband Plan and Russia had everyone talking today.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 27 Nov 2018, 8:56 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

140 Focus partner with Iarnrod Eireann_90559482 Anna Earley pictured at the launch of Iarnród Éireann and Focus Ireland's Christmas fundraising campaign at Heuston Station. Dublin. Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

  • Serial sex offender Patrick Nevin was jailed for five and a half years for attacking a Brazilian student he met on Tinder.
  • A review of the procurement process for the National Broadband Plan found it was not influenced by former minister Denis Naughten or businessman David McCourt.
  • Aspiration of milk was a factor in the death of a three-month-old baby, an inquest heard.
  • A Status Orange wind warning was issued for six counties as Storm Diana hit Ireland.
  • Leinster Senior Football League said it was incorrectly informed by Ballybrack FC that a player had died in a car crash, only for it to learn that he had simply returned to Spain as planned. 
  • Contingency plans for a no-deal ‘hard Brexit‘ were approved by Cabinet today. 
  • Job stress doubled among employees in Ireland in recent years, a study found.
  • Ireland is in ‘active discussions‘ to host the 2026 Ryder Cup, it was confirmed.

WORLD

raf An RAF F-35B Lightning stealth jet flies over the English Channel during Operation Point Blank, which featured aerial capabilities from the RAF, United States Air Force and French Air Force. Source: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images

#BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May said she wants to have a head-to-head televised debate with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn over her proposed Brexit deal.

#CRIMEA: Russia started prosecuting the crew of Ukrainian navy vessels captured over the weekend in a confrontation off Crimea.

#FRANCE: President Emmanuel Macron said France will shut down 14 of the country’s 58 nuclear reactors currently in operation by 2035.

#US: SpongeBob SquarePants creator Stephen Hillenburg died aged 57, broadcaster Nickelodeon confirmed.  

PARTING SHOT

Having spent years out of the limelight, actor-turned-fashion-student Amanda Bynes has opened up to Paper Magazine about her “tumultuous — and remarkable — journey“.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases. 

