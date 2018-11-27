Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Serial sex offender Patrick Nevin was jailed for five and a half years for attacking a Brazilian student he met on Tinder.
- A review of the procurement process for the National Broadband Plan found it was not influenced by former minister Denis Naughten or businessman David McCourt.
- Aspiration of milk was a factor in the death of a three-month-old baby, an inquest heard.
- A Status Orange wind warning was issued for six counties as Storm Diana hit Ireland.
- Leinster Senior Football League said it was incorrectly informed by Ballybrack FC that a player had died in a car crash, only for it to learn that he had simply returned to Spain as planned.
- Contingency plans for a no-deal ‘hard Brexit‘ were approved by Cabinet today.
- Job stress doubled among employees in Ireland in recent years, a study found.
- Ireland is in ‘active discussions‘ to host the 2026 Ryder Cup, it was confirmed.
WORLD
#BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May said she wants to have a head-to-head televised debate with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn over her proposed Brexit deal.
#CRIMEA: Russia started prosecuting the crew of Ukrainian navy vessels captured over the weekend in a confrontation off Crimea.
#FRANCE: President Emmanuel Macron said France will shut down 14 of the country’s 58 nuclear reactors currently in operation by 2035.
#US: SpongeBob SquarePants creator Stephen Hillenburg died aged 57, broadcaster Nickelodeon confirmed.
PARTING SHOT
Having spent years out of the limelight, actor-turned-fashion-student Amanda Bynes has opened up to Paper Magazine about her “tumultuous — and remarkable — journey“.
Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.
COMMENTS