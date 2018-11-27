Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Anna Earley pictured at the launch of Iarnród Éireann and Focus Ireland's Christmas fundraising campaign at Heuston Station. Dublin. Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

An RAF F-35B Lightning stealth jet flies over the English Channel during Operation Point Blank, which featured aerial capabilities from the RAF, United States Air Force and French Air Force. Source: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images

#BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May said she wants to have a head-to-head televised debate with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn over her proposed Brexit deal.

#CRIMEA: Russia started prosecuting the crew of Ukrainian navy vessels captured over the weekend in a confrontation off Crimea.

#FRANCE: President Emmanuel Macron said France will shut down 14 of the country’s 58 nuclear reactors currently in operation by 2035.

#US: SpongeBob SquarePants creator Stephen Hillenburg died aged 57, broadcaster Nickelodeon confirmed.

PARTING SHOT

Having spent years out of the limelight, actor-turned-fashion-student Amanda Bynes has opened up to Paper Magazine about her “tumultuous — and remarkable — journey“.

