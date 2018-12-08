This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s what had people talking today.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 8 Dec 2018, 7:42 PM
1 hour ago 2,826 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4384074

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

9833 Tree_90560308 President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabrina at Aras for the turning on of the Christmas tree lights. Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Manifestation of yellow vests in Paris Demonstration of Yellow Vests in Paris on the Champs Elysees for their Act IV. Source: Julien MattiaLe Pictorium via PA

#FRANCE: Over 700 people were arrested during a day of violent protest across France.

#USA: Donald Trump announced that his Chief of Staff John Kelly will be leaving his post in the New Year.

#ITALY: One woman and five children were killed during a stampede at an Italian nightclub.

PARTING SHOT

Tory MP Priti Patel suggested using the possibility of food shortages in Ireland in the event of a no-deal Brexit to encourage the EU to drop the backstop. Queue facepalms from a few million people. 

Not only were Patel’s comments naive and astoundingly tone deaf considering Britain’s involvement with, you know, starving over a million of us to death in the 1840s, they were actually plain wrong. 

It turns out we’re actually the second most food secure nation in the world after Singapore. You can have a look here

totes This is awkward. Source: https://foodsecurityindex.eiu.com/Index

