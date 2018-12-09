Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a roundup of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A section of Dublin’s quays were shut this evening after a stabbing incident.
- It emerged that a new €5 million fund means that charities can claim VAT relief for the first time ever.
- Staff who have fought to try to stay on at the Department of Social Protection after six years of working on the rollout of the Public Services Card are likely to have their contracts “phased out” next year.
- A garda was hospitalised following an assault in Roscommon while on duty.
- Gardaí appealed for information regarding the disappearance of a 15-year-old boy in Balbriggan, north Dublin.
- The Social Democrats announced the identity of its newest general election candidate.
WORLD
#FRANCE: French politicians have warned Donald Trump to stop interfering in their domestic politics after he tweeted about the ongoing yellow vest protests.
#NEW ZEALAND: Police investigating the murder of British backpacker Grace Millane have recovered a body.
#UK: Theresa May warned that parliament’s rejection of her Brexit deal could leave Britain in the European Union and bring the opposition Labour Party to power.
PARTING SHOT
Sometimes checking your emails at the weekend can be a good thing.
Well it’s a brilliant idea for one person because the winner of Lotto’s €6.5 million jackpot bought their ticket online.
Open your emails, disregard the messages from your boss and look for that Lotto mail. That’ll make it a Christmas to remember.
