Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Christina O Flynn perform at The Light of Christmas choir event at Mount Melleray in aid of Pieta House Source: True Media

WORLD

Police officers attempts to keep rival protesters from clashing in Trafalgar Square, London, as people take part in an anti-fascist counter-demonstration against a Brexit Betrayal. Source: Victoria Jones via PA

#FRANCE: French politicians have warned Donald Trump to stop interfering in their domestic politics after he tweeted about the ongoing yellow vest protests.

#NEW ZEALAND: Police investigating the murder of British backpacker Grace Millane have recovered a body.

#UK: Theresa May warned that parliament’s rejection of her Brexit deal could leave Britain in the European Union and bring the opposition Labour Party to power.

PARTING SHOT

Sometimes checking your emails at the weekend can be a good thing.

Well it’s a brilliant idea for one person because the winner of Lotto’s €6.5 million jackpot bought their ticket online.

Open your emails, disregard the messages from your boss and look for that Lotto mail. That’ll make it a Christmas to remember.

Source: Shutterstock/Kristijan Zontar