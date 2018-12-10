Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a roundup of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Warren Nolan was found guilty of murdering Alan O’Neill by shooting him dead in front of his partner on the driveway of their home in Dublin in 2015.
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said abortion services may not be available in every hospital in January, but that terminations will be available.
- A man in his 50s died after a collision between his motorcycle and a car in Co Dublin.
- A Dublin man went on trial, charged with the murder of another man who was in a relationship with his former partner.
- The National Union of Journalists said it has “grave concerns” about reports that hard drives and emails of senior staff at Independent News and Media were searched without their permission.
- Ireland’s performance in taking action against climate change has been ranked the worst in Europe, according to a new report.
- An academic and part-time researcher with the Iona Institute brought defamation proceedings against Twitter.
WORLD
#BREXIT: Leo Varadkar and Donald Tusk both said the draft Withdrawal Agreement struck between the European Union and Britain cannot be negotiated – despite Theresa May hoping to make last-minute changes to the deal.
#NEW ZEALAND: A man appeared in court in New Zealand charged with the murder of British backpacker Grace Millane.
#ENGLAND: Convicted paedophile Russell Bishop was found guilty of murdering two nine-year-old girls near Brighton, 31 years after being acquitted of the crimes.
#ITALY: Two doctors who issued medical certificates declaring former Italy international footballer Davide Astori fit to play despite evidence he suffered from a heart condition prior to his death are under investigation for negligent homicide.
#GLOBAL: Donald Trump, Jamal Khashoggi and Meghan Markle are among those nominated for Time’s 2018 Person of the Year.
PARTING SHOT
Please enjoy this very impressive train-themed cake.
