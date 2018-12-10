Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Jack Farrell (six) with Ciara Mackey as Maid Marian and Gavin Ryan as Robin Hood (cast members from The Helix pantomime) at Temple Street Children's Hospital. Source: Photocall Ireland

Warren Nolan was found guilty of murdering Alan O’Neill by shooting him dead in front of his partner on the driveway of their home in Dublin in 2015.

by shooting him dead in front of his partner on the driveway of their home in Dublin in 2015. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said abortion services may not be available in every hospital in January, but that terminations will be available.

may not be available in every hospital in January, but that terminations will be available. A man in his 50s died after a collision between his motorcycle and a car in Co Dublin.

between his motorcycle and a car in Co Dublin. A Dublin man went on trial, charged with the murder of another man who was in a relationship with his former partner.

of another man who was in a relationship with his former partner. The National Union of Journalists said it has “grave concerns” about reports that hard drives and emails of senior staff at Independent News and Media were searched without their permission.

were searched without their permission. Ireland’s performance in taking action against climate change has been ranked the worst in Europe, according to a new report.

has been ranked the worst in Europe, according to a new report. An academic and part-time researcher with the Iona Institute brought defamation proceedings against Twitter.

WORLD

A pro-European Union protester dressed as Santa Claus holds a placard across the street from the Houses of Parliament in London. Source: Matt Dunham/AP/Press Association Images

#BREXIT: Leo Varadkar and Donald Tusk both said the draft Withdrawal Agreement struck between the European Union and Britain cannot be negotiated – despite Theresa May hoping to make last-minute changes to the deal.

#NEW ZEALAND: A man appeared in court in New Zealand charged with the murder of British backpacker Grace Millane.

#ENGLAND: Convicted paedophile Russell Bishop was found guilty of murdering two nine-year-old girls near Brighton, 31 years after being acquitted of the crimes.

#ITALY: Two doctors who issued medical certificates declaring former Italy international footballer Davide Astori fit to play despite evidence he suffered from a heart condition prior to his death are under investigation for negligent homicide.

#GLOBAL: Donald Trump, Jamal Khashoggi and Meghan Markle are among those nominated for Time’s 2018 Person of the Year.

PARTING SHOT

Please enjoy this very impressive train-themed cake.

It was my son's birthday at the weekend. He asked his mother to make an @IrishRail "commuter train 29000 series in both colours, with working lights"... He was very specific! Here's what she made!@IrishRail , give my wife a job! pic.twitter.com/OtFj89THRX — Jer Dixon (@JeremyDixonDJ) December 10, 2018 Source: Jer Dixon /Twitter

