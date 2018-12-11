This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Brexit, Scouting Ireland and a shooting in France had everyone talking today.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 11 Dec 2018, 8:59 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

dog A dog at the annual Peata Therapy Dog Carol Service at Christ Church Cathedral in Dublin. Source: Niall Carson/PA Wire/PA Images

WORLD

ice A woman views Ice Watch, which artist Olafur Eliasson created in collaboration with geologist Minik Rosing to inspire public action against climate change, in London. Source: Matt Alexander/PA Wire/PA Images

#FRANCE: At least one person was shot dead and several others were injured near a Christmas market in Strasbourg. 

#US: A neo-Nazi who drove his car into a group of counter-protesters during a white supremacist rally in Virginia last year, killing a woman, was sentenced to life in prison.

#UK: A convicted paedophile was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of two schoolgirls in the UK in 1986.

#GLOBAL: The murdered Jamal Khashoggi and several other journalists have been named Time magazine’s Person of The Year under the group heading The Guardians.

PARTING SHOT

For the season that’s in it, the Huffington Post has rounded up some parents’ Christmas tree struggles.  

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.

