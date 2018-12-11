Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a roundup of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Tánaiste Simon Coveney said “there’s a lot of pushing and shoving going on” in relation to Brexit but Ireland has the European Union’s full support.
- British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to meet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Dublin tomorrow to discuss Brexit.
- Gardaí in Dublin are investigating an alleged rape of a woman in the early hours of yesterday morning.
- Scouting Ireland has now identified 212 alleged historical abusers as part of its internal probe.
- A man was arrested as part of an investigation into the death of a woman on a farm in Co Galway earlier this year.
- The State has admitted liability in two of a number of claims brought against it by Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe, the High Court heard.
- A man who sexually assaulted his partner while he was under investigation for raping her six years previously has been jailed for four years.
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said a loophole which allows a €1.3 billion mortgage ‘vehicle’ to not pay tax will be closed if the government can do so.
WORLD
#FRANCE: At least one person was shot dead and several others were injured near a Christmas market in Strasbourg.
#US: A neo-Nazi who drove his car into a group of counter-protesters during a white supremacist rally in Virginia last year, killing a woman, was sentenced to life in prison.
#UK: A convicted paedophile was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of two schoolgirls in the UK in 1986.
#GLOBAL: The murdered Jamal Khashoggi and several other journalists have been named Time magazine’s Person of The Year under the group heading The Guardians.
PARTING SHOT
For the season that’s in it, the Huffington Post has rounded up some parents’ Christmas tree struggles.
