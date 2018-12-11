Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

A dog at the annual Peata Therapy Dog Carol Service at Christ Church Cathedral in Dublin. Source: Niall Carson/PA Wire/PA Images

WORLD

A woman views Ice Watch, which artist Olafur Eliasson created in collaboration with geologist Minik Rosing to inspire public action against climate change, in London. Source: Matt Alexander/PA Wire/PA Images

#FRANCE: At least one person was shot dead and several others were injured near a Christmas market in Strasbourg.

#US: A neo-Nazi who drove his car into a group of counter-protesters during a white supremacist rally in Virginia last year, killing a woman, was sentenced to life in prison.

#UK: A convicted paedophile was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of two schoolgirls in the UK in 1986.

#GLOBAL: The murdered Jamal Khashoggi and several other journalists have been named Time magazine’s Person of The Year under the group heading The Guardians.

PARTING SHOT

For the season that’s in it, the Huffington Post has rounded up some parents’ Christmas tree struggles.

