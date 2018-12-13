Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a roundup of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Abortion legislation passed through the Seanad, paving the way for termination services to begin in January.
- A man died following an assault in Co Waterford.
- Áras an Uachtaráin published a financial breakdown of Michael D Higgins’ first term as president.
- A devastating fire that killed three young children and a pregnant woman began with a tea light candle, an inquest heard.
- An incident in Co Roscommon in which a garda was hospitalised has been referred to the Garda Ombudsman.
- The Standards in Public Office Commission made findings against two Mayo county councillors over their conduct in relation to land zoning and Freedom of Information requests.
- The experience of young homeless families was highlighted in a new report.
- Gardaí appealed for help finding a 17-year-old boy who is missing from Co Meath.
WORLD
#BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May said she doesn’t expect an immediate breakthrough when she meets EU leaders in an attempt to save her Brexit deal and her career.
#FRANCE: The suspected gunman who killed three people and wounded 13 near a popular Christmas market in Strasbourg was shot dead by police.
#ENGLAND: A police officer was jailed for 25 years for 37 offences that included raping a 13-year-old girl in the back seat of his car.
#YEMEN: The United Nations announced a series of breakthroughs in talks with rivals in the Yemen conflict, including a ceasefire for a vital port.
PARTING SHOT
Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission, apparently gave a sartorial nod to the EU backing Ireland in Brexit negotiations – in the form of a green tie.
