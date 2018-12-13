Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Senator Catherine Noone, who chaired the Oireachtas Eighth Amendment Committee, speaking after the abortion legislation was passed. Source: Oireachtas.ie

WORLD

Behind Dresden's Striezelmarkt, the Palace of Culture is illuminated in the French national colours of blue, white and red in memory of the victims of the Strasbourg attack. Source: Sebastian Kahnert/DPA/PA Images

#BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May said she doesn’t expect an immediate breakthrough when she meets EU leaders in an attempt to save her Brexit deal and her career.

#FRANCE: The suspected gunman who killed three people and wounded 13 near a popular Christmas market in Strasbourg was shot dead by police.

#ENGLAND: A police officer was jailed for 25 years for 37 offences that included raping a 13-year-old girl in the back seat of his car.

#YEMEN: The United Nations announced a series of breakthroughs in talks with rivals in the Yemen conflict, including a ceasefire for a vital port.

PARTING SHOT

Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission, apparently gave a sartorial nod to the EU backing Ireland in Brexit negotiations – in the form of a green tie.