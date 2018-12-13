This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Abortion legislation, Brexit and Strasbourg had everyone talking today.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 13 Dec 2018, 8:59 PM
1 hour ago 2,974 Views 1 Comment
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

noone Senator Catherine Noone, who chaired the Oireachtas Eighth Amendment Committee, speaking after the abortion legislation was passed. Source: Oireachtas.ie

WORLD

france Behind Dresden's Striezelmarkt, the Palace of Culture is illuminated in the French national colours of blue, white and red in memory of the victims of the Strasbourg attack. Source: Sebastian Kahnert/DPA/PA Images

#BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May said she doesn’t expect an immediate breakthrough when she meets EU leaders in an attempt to save her Brexit deal and her career.

#FRANCE: The suspected gunman who killed three people and wounded 13 near a popular Christmas market in Strasbourg was shot dead by police

#ENGLAND: A police officer was jailed for 25 years for 37 offences that included raping a 13-year-old girl in the back seat of his car.

#YEMEN: The United Nations announced a series of breakthroughs in talks with rivals in the Yemen conflict, including a ceasefire for a vital port.

PARTING SHOT

Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission, apparently gave a sartorial nod to the EU backing Ireland in Brexit negotiations – in the form of a green tie

