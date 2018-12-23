Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

A protester in Strokestown, Co Roscommon today. Source: Eamonn Farrell

IRELAND

A man walks near a damaged building in Banten, on December 23, 2018, after the area was hit by a tsunami . Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

WORLD

#INDONESIA: At least 222 people were killed and 843 people were injured when a volcano-triggered tsunami slammed into beaches around the Sunda Strait.

#AMERICA: The US government will stay shutdown over Christmas.

#GATWICK: A couple arrested over drones that caused travel chaos in recent days have been released without charge and ruled out as suspects.

#FRANCE: President Emanuel Macron has appealed for order after further violence in Paris.

#GERMANY: Der Spiegel said it will file a criminal complaint against a reporter who faked stories and may have embezzled money donated for Syrian children.

PARTING SHOT

We’re suckers for airport arrivals scenes, especially at Christmas. Shannon Airport delivered the goods today. Grab a hanky and enjoy.