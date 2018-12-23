This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

A tsunami in Indonesia, the Blanchardstown shooting and an anti-eviction protest in Roscommon…

By Michelle Hennessy Sunday 23 Dec 2018, 8:10 PM
1 hour ago 2,835 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4412770

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

STROKESTOWN EVICTION PROTEST II2A7872_90561239 A protester in Strokestown, Co Roscommon today. Source: Eamonn Farrell

IRELAND

Indonesia: Volcano-Triggered Tsunami Hits Indonesia's Sunda Strait A man walks near a damaged building in Banten, on December 23, 2018, after the area was hit by a tsunami . Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

WORLD

#INDONESIA: At least 222 people were killed and 843 people were injured when a volcano-triggered tsunami slammed into beaches around the Sunda Strait. 

#AMERICA: The US government will stay shutdown over Christmas.

#GATWICK: A couple arrested over drones that caused travel chaos in recent days have been released without charge and ruled out as suspects. 

#FRANCE: President Emanuel Macron has appealed for order after further violence in Paris. 

#GERMANY: Der Spiegel said it will file a criminal complaint against a reporter who faked stories and may have embezzled money donated for Syrian children. 

PARTING SHOT

We’re suckers for airport arrivals scenes, especially at Christmas. Shannon Airport delivered the goods today. Grab a hanky and enjoy.

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

