Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Gardaí appealed for information about the murder of a man in west Dublin.
- A 31-year-old man was killed in a car crash in Laois.
- Fine Gael remains the most popular party, while Sinn Féin has fallen six points in the latest poll.
- Gardaí appealed for help tracing a Cork woman missing since yesterday afternoon.
- Over a thousand people attended an anti-eviction protest in Roscommon.
- The union representing bank employees said KBC workers are ‘upset and stressed’ by recent incidents.
- There has been a huge jump in referrals for detoxification treatment for the drug GHB.
- The Taoiseach said it is ill advised to fluff people’s hair.
WORLD
#INDONESIA: At least 222 people were killed and 843 people were injured when a volcano-triggered tsunami slammed into beaches around the Sunda Strait.
#AMERICA: The US government will stay shutdown over Christmas.
#GATWICK: A couple arrested over drones that caused travel chaos in recent days have been released without charge and ruled out as suspects.
#FRANCE: President Emanuel Macron has appealed for order after further violence in Paris.
#GERMANY: Der Spiegel said it will file a criminal complaint against a reporter who faked stories and may have embezzled money donated for Syrian children.
PARTING SHOT
We’re suckers for airport arrivals scenes, especially at Christmas. Shannon Airport delivered the goods today. Grab a hanky and enjoy.Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube
