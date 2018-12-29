Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A man received serious head injuries during an assault on a man in Dublin.
- The Port Tunnel was closed by ‘yellow vest’ protesters.
- Gardaí appealed for witnesses after an alleged sexual assault in Mayo.
- The government announced plans to begin excavations at the Tuam mother and baby home in the latter half of 2019.
- The sudden death of a woman in Donegal was investigated.
- Almost 700 people were arrested this month on suspicion of intoxicated driving, gardaí said.
- The pass rates for RSA driving test centes were revealed.
- Newly released state papers from 1986 revealed concerns over tax paid by US corporations, correspondence and briefings to Charles Haughey on the Birmingham Six and Guildford Four, and details of a meeting between Garret Fitzgerald and Margaret Thatcher.
INTERNATIONAL
#EGYPT: 40 militants were killed by police after last night’s bomb attack on a tour bus.
#UNITED KINGDOM: Plans to spend £100 million on chartered ferries in the event of a no-deal Brexit were revealed.
#GATWICK: The police chief in charge of investigation drone disruption at London’s Gatwick Airport said he’s confident that there was actually a drone disrupting flights.
#UNITED STATES: Members of an ultra-orthodox Jewish sect were arrested for the kidnap of children.
#GERMANY: Flights were suspended at Hannover Airport after a man drove on to the apron.
PARTING SHOT
On this day, 29 December in 1937, Bunreacht na hÉireann came into force, replacing the 1922 Constitution of the Irish Free State.
