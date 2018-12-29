Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND



Yellow vest protesters blocking the East-Link Bridge earlier this afternoon. Source: Eamonn Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

The main display at the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo park in Harbin, in northeast China. The main snow sculpture is 106 meters long, 32 meters high and 20 meters wide, using 40,000 cubic meters of snow. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#EGYPT: 40 militants were killed by police after last night’s bomb attack on a tour bus.

#UNITED KINGDOM: Plans to spend £100 million on chartered ferries in the event of a no-deal Brexit were revealed.

#GATWICK: The police chief in charge of investigation drone disruption at London’s Gatwick Airport said he’s confident that there was actually a drone disrupting flights.

#UNITED STATES: Members of an ultra-orthodox Jewish sect were arrested for the kidnap of children.

#GERMANY: Flights were suspended at Hannover Airport after a man drove on to the apron.

PARTING SHOT

On this day, 29 December in 1937, Bunreacht na hÉireann came into force, replacing the 1922 Constitution of the Irish Free State.

Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland