Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- All 10 victims of the c died by misadventure, an inquest concluded today.
- A man’s body, who was aged in his 40s, was discovered in undergrowth in Cork city centre this morning, but the death is not being treated as suspicious.
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar responded after a European Commission spokesman said that it’s “pretty obvious” that a no-deal Brexit would lead to a hard border in Ireland.
- The Favourite, the period film co-produced by Irish company Element Pictures, is in the running for 10 awards at this year’s Academy Awards.
- Trans activists staged a demonstration outside RTÉ studios over the plan to include Irish TV writer Graham Linehan in a programme tonight about transgender issues.
- It was announced that the mother and baby homes Commission of Investigation is to begin geophysical surveys on the site of a children’s burial ground at an abbey in Tipperary.
- Three men were arrested in the investigation into the murder of Mikolaj Wilk in Co Cork last June.
- Gardaí in Cork were investigating after the crew of a fishing vessel discovered human remains off the Irish coast.
- There was a 29% increase in the amount of discharges from Temple Street Children’s University Hospital’s emergency department of children with no fixed home addresses, it was announced.
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that the Irish government cannot accept “promises” from those that oppose the Brexit withdrawal agreement and the backstop that the Northern Ireland border issues “will be alright on the night”.
- Four people were arrested in Dublin as part of an investigation into the financing of international terrorist activities.
- Aldi said that it will recruit 500 employees in the Ireland this year.
- Up to 500 members of the Psychiatric Nurses Association commenced a ten-hour strike today as a result of a dispute with the HSE over union recognition.
WORLD
#UNITED KINGDOM: A Premier League club’s record new signing, Argentina-born Emiliano Sala, was on board a light aircraft that disappeared last night, and he has still not been found.
#DYSON: British electric appliance pioneer Dyson will switch its headquarters to Singapore this year due to booming Asian demand and not because of Brexit, the company said today.
#UNITED STATES: The Supreme Court said it was allowing the Trump administration to go ahead with its plan to restrict military service by transgender people while court challenges continue.
PARTING SHOT
Have you seen the painting of the of the woman who painted the guy who painted the lady who painted the swan?
Well the latest ”paintception” phenomenon is depicting paintings within paintings within paintings.
Check it out on The BBC.
