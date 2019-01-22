Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Ambulance drivers/Paramedics who are members of the Psychiatric Nurses Association stage a ten-hour strike at Naas hospital Kildare earlier today. Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

File photo of Cardiff City’s record new signing, Argentina-born striker Emiliano Sala, who has been missing since the light aircraft he had been travelling in disappeared near the island of Guernsey. Source: Anthony Bibard/Imago/PA Images

#UNITED KINGDOM: A Premier League club’s record new signing, Argentina-born Emiliano Sala, was on board a light aircraft that disappeared last night, and he has still not been found.

#DYSON: British electric appliance pioneer Dyson will switch its headquarters to Singapore this year due to booming Asian demand and not because of Brexit, the company said today.

#UNITED STATES: The Supreme Court said it was allowing the Trump administration to go ahead with its plan to restrict military service by transgender people while court challenges continue.

PARTING SHOT

Have you seen the painting of the of the woman who painted the guy who painted the lady who painted the swan?

Well the latest ”paintception” phenomenon is depicting paintings within paintings within paintings.

Check it out on The BBC.