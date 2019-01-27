Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Lauren Baker and Lara Fitzsimons from Mercy College Coolock at the DCU building the future of Science and Technology.

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Lauren Baker and Lara Fitzsimons from Mercy College Coolock at the DCU building the future of Science and Technology. Source: Kenneth O'Halloran

WORLD

Competitors jump a fire obstacle during the Tough Guy endurance event at Mr Mouse Farm near Wolverhampton. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#FRANCE: Over 10,000 people marched in Paris demonstrating against “yellow vest” violence during the anti-government demos.

#PHILIPPINES: At least 18 people were killed after two bomb attacks on Catholic church.

#FRANCE: The family of missing Premier League player Emiliano Sala began a private search for his plane, which disappeared over the Channel, after local police called off their own rescue mission.

PARTING SHOT

We’re nearly there. January is almost over and the days are getting longer and brighter.

So what better way to celebrate than with a video of dogs acting like rascals.

Click here if the video isn’t working.