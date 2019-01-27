Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a roundup of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Former PSNI chief warned that the return of a hard border in the North risks a resumption violence in the area.
- Gardaí appealed for witnesses after a number of shots were fired at a house in Cabra, north Dublin.
- The HSE has released guidelines and information on which health services will and will not be in operation if next week’s planned nurses’ strike goes ahead.
- Tusla has taken steps to provide protection to 350 unborn children deemed to be at risk of significant harm over the past three years.
- Gardaí in Sligo are appealing for witnesses after a person was injured during an aggravated burglary on a house in the county.
- An RNLI crew came to the aid of a paddle boarder in who got into distress just south of Bray Head.
- It emerged how the number of complaints made against the Passport Service has increased almost fivefold since 2016.
WORLD
#FRANCE: Over 10,000 people marched in Paris demonstrating against “yellow vest” violence during the anti-government demos.
#PHILIPPINES: At least 18 people were killed after two bomb attacks on Catholic church.
#FRANCE: The family of missing Premier League player Emiliano Sala began a private search for his plane, which disappeared over the Channel, after local police called off their own rescue mission.
PARTING SHOT
We’re nearly there. January is almost over and the days are getting longer and brighter.
So what better way to celebrate than with a video of dogs acting like rascals.
Click here if the video isn’t working.Source: Tiger FunnyWorks/YouTube
