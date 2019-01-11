Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- It emerged that the State intends to appeal a High Court ruling on convicted murderer Graham Dwyer’s phone data.
- Tributes were paid to a teacher who died in a crash yesterday.
- A man appeared in court charged with endangerment of life and impersonating a doctor in connection with a crude circumcision carried out on a 10-month old baby boy.
- Bank of Ireland imposed restrictions on many of its customers’ debit cards this week, amid fears they could be targeted by fraudsters.
- Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said he is “deeply concerned” about a fire that occurred at a former hotel earmarked as Direct Provision centre in Rooskey.
- Gardaí in Donegal concluded their search as part of the investigation into the disappearance of 46-year-old Deirdre O’Flaherty, finding nothing that furthers the search for Deirdre.
- A man has appeared in court charged in relation to the Strokestown eviction incident.
- Dublin Fire Brigade was called to a chemical leak at a manufacturing facility in Swords.
INTERNATIONAL
#EUROPE: Heavy snowfall in parts of mainland Europe has led to serious disruptions and a number of deaths across different countries, with several places cut off and the bad weather expected to persist.
#POLAND: A Huawei employee was arrested in Poland on suspicion of spying for China.
#MYANMAR: Two Reuters journalists jailed for seven years while investigating atrocities committed against the Rohingya in Myanmar had their appeal dismissed.
PARTING SHOT
We really are a voyeuristic bunch of cynics, aren’t we? Some of the most popular types of programmes give us an insight into other people’s lives. Be it Gogglebox or First Dates, many just need to get their fix.
Well, that’s what’s happening today anyway after last night’s episode of First Dates.
TheDailyEdge is reporting that the Irish public is “is desperate for an update on Cian and Delia”.
