Dublin: 8 °C Friday 11 January, 2019
Advertisement
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 11 Jan 2019, 8:53 PM
40 minutes ago 1,327 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4436338

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

BT Young Scientist Exhibition Day 3 Sean Tiernan (12) from Moyne Community Technology School, Longford, at the Young Scientist Exhibition in the RDS Dublin. Source: LEAH FARRELL via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL 

Austria Europe Weather The steeple of the Loferer church is seen through the snow in Lofer, Austrian province of Salzburg on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019 after a heavy snowfall. Source: AP/PA Images

#EUROPE: Heavy snowfall in parts of mainland Europe has led to serious disruptions and a number of deaths across different countries, with several places cut off and the bad weather expected to persist.

#POLAND: A Huawei employee was arrested in Poland on suspicion of spying for China.

#MYANMAR: Two Reuters journalists jailed for seven years while investigating atrocities committed against the Rohingya in Myanmar had their appeal dismissed.

PARTING SHOT 

We really are a voyeuristic bunch of cynics, aren’t we? Some of the most popular types of programmes give us an insight into other people’s lives. Be it Gogglebox or First Dates, many just need to get their fix. 

Well, that’s what’s happening today anyway after last night’s episode of First Dates. 

TheDailyEdge is reporting that the Irish public is “is desperate for an update on Cian and Delia”.

Comments are off as legal proceedings in one or more of the above stories are ongoing.

