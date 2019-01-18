Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Minister for Health Simon Harris and his wife Caoimhe today celebrated the birth of their first child. A girl they've named Saoirse. Source: Instagram/SimonHarrisTD

WORLD

Boris Johnson speaking at the headquarters of JCB. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#WHITE HOUSE: An explosive report has alleged that Donald Trump ordered his lawyer Michael Cohen to lie to Congress about a Russian skyscraper project.

#ELECTRIC CARS: Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that 7% of the company’s employees are set to lose their jobs, saying there’s a “very difficult” road ahead.

#JAPAN: Tokyo is trying to verify if a drawing of a rat holding an umbrella is the work of Banksy.

PARTING SHOT

Dublin’s Mansion House is opening its doors this weekend to the public to mark 100 years since the first Dáil met in the building’s iconic Round Room.