Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The man shot dead outside a gym in Dublin last night has been named as Zach Parker.
- Tech firm Salesforce pledged to add 1,500 employees in a significant investment in its Dublin office.
- A violent rapist is to be released, despite an allegation that he did not participate adequately in a sex-offender treatment programme.
- Dolores O’Riordan’s mother collected an honorary doctorate on behalf of the late Cranberries singer in the University of Limerick.
- A man was questioned over an alleged sexual assault at Dublin hotel in December.
- A man was arrested and a large quantity of drugs was seized in a raid on a Waterford growhouse.
- A Bus Éireann passenger has described how the company had to take one of its vehicles out of service after a seat was covered in mould.
- Ulster Bank initiated a High Court action against Minister for Culture Josepha Madigan.
WORLD
#WHITE HOUSE: An explosive report has alleged that Donald Trump ordered his lawyer Michael Cohen to lie to Congress about a Russian skyscraper project.
#ELECTRIC CARS: Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that 7% of the company’s employees are set to lose their jobs, saying there’s a “very difficult” road ahead.
#JAPAN: Tokyo is trying to verify if a drawing of a rat holding an umbrella is the work of Banksy.
PARTING SHOTSource: TheJournal.ie/YouTube
Dublin’s Mansion House is opening its doors this weekend to the public to mark 100 years since the first Dáil met in the building’s iconic Round Room.
COMMENTS