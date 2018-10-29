Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Peter Casey repeated his desire to join Fianna Fáil and replace Micheál Martin.
- Plans are being drawn up for the potential closure of more school buildings as assessments are carried out.
- Police are investigating a potential hate crime after several men were seen dressed in Ku Klux Klan attire in Newtownards, Co Down.
- The age limit for Irish people seeking an Australian working visa will increase by five years to 35 years of age.
- More than 135,000 bed days have been lost through delayed hospital discharges in the first eight months of the year.
- Brown Bag Films has called for “less restrictive” rules around foreign worker permits to help tackle the shortage of skilled staff.
- A driver was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving after they were clocked driving at 145 km/h in Roscommon.
WORLD
#INDONESIA: A Lion Air plane carrying 189 people crashed into the sea just minutes after taking off from Indonesia’s capital Jakarta.
#PITTSBURGH: The man accused in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre appeared in court in a wheelchair and handcuffs to face charges he killed 11 people.
#BRAZIL: Far-right politician Jair Bolsonaro has been elected president of Brazil, promising a fundamental change in direction for the giant South American country.
#GERMANY: Angela Merkel is to step down as leader of her CDU party but wants to continues as German Chancellor until 2021.
PARTING SHOT
Source: Prosper Group/Vimeo
A Co Meath group for adults with intellectual disabilities has created a video in which its members ask locals just two questions about disability.
