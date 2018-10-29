Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Marcei and Alex Flak having Halloween fun at Bunratty Castle. Source: True Media

WORLD

Supporters pay tribute to Leicester City Football Club chairman, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who died in a helicopter crash outside the club's stadium on Saturday. Source: Mike Egerton/PA Images

#INDONESIA: A Lion Air plane carrying 189 people crashed into the sea just minutes after taking off from Indonesia’s capital Jakarta.

#PITTSBURGH: The man accused in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre appeared in court in a wheelchair and handcuffs to face charges he killed 11 people.

#BRAZIL: Far-right politician Jair Bolsonaro has been elected president of Brazil, promising a fundamental change in direction for the giant South American country.

#GERMANY: Angela Merkel is to step down as leader of her CDU party but wants to continues as German Chancellor until 2021.

PARTING SHOT



Source: Prosper Group/Vimeo

A Co Meath group for adults with intellectual disabilities has created a video in which its members ask locals just two questions about disability.