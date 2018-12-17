Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Leo Varadkar condemned the “vigilante” attack on a repossessed farm house in Roscommon.
- Gardaí said they have received a number of calls in relation to the discovery of the body of a baby on a Dublin beach.
- A man was sentenced to four years in prison for sexually assaulting his teenage daughter.
- Kerry publicans want the Dáil bar to be closed down.
- Lar Corbett’s pub got in trouble for featuring a likeness of Jesus on its Good Friday ads.
- The Government opened a three-month public consultation to ask whether you would be okay with your PPS number being used to reform the electoral register.
- Gardaí appealed for information after a man was left with serious head injuries following an assault in Offaly yesterday evening.
- Conor McGregor had his motoring summons struck out in 10 seconds.
INTERNATIONAL
#UK: Theresa May said the House of Commons vote on the Brexit deal will now take place in January.
#MEXICO: One of Mexico’s volcanoes has erupted twice - video footage of the eruptions shows streams of lava cascading down the side of the mountain.
#USA: Oscar-winning actor Geoffrey Rush has been accused of inappropriate behaviour by an Orange is the New Black actress.
PARTING SHOT
Things are bad for Theresa May – proper bad.
But you know things have gone from bad to plain poxy when the USA’s Saturday Night Live do a sketch about how deep in the proverbial you really are.
Comedian Kate McKinnion took on the role of the British leader for the four-minute sketch, titled Happy Christmas Britain.
It begins with May breaking out her infamous robot dance moves alongside four police officers. She then addresses the nation before interviewing former Prime Minister David Cameron (played by Matt Damon) who “bounced and left me to clean up his mess”.Source: Saturday Night Live/YouTube
COMMENTS