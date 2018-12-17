This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s what made the news today.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 17 Dec 2018, 8:52 PM
1 hour ago 5,268 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4401103

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

17/12/2018 A tent beside Baggot Street bridge in Dublin. Photo: RollingNews.ie A tent beside Baggot Street bridge in Dublin. Source: RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL 

Fire at Illegal Garbage Dump in Wroclaw Fire at an illegal garbage dump in Wroclaw, Poland. Source: Krzysztof Kaniewski via PA

#UK: Theresa May said the House of Commons vote on the Brexit deal will now take place in January.

#MEXICO: One of Mexico’s volcanoes has erupted twice - video footage of the eruptions shows streams of lava cascading down the side of the mountain.

#USA: Oscar-winning actor Geoffrey Rush has been accused of inappropriate behaviour by an Orange is the New Black actress.

PARTING SHOT

Things are bad for Theresa May – proper bad. 

But you know things have gone from bad to plain poxy when the USA’s Saturday Night Live do a sketch about how deep in the proverbial you really are. 

Comedian Kate McKinnion took on the role of the British leader for the four-minute sketch, titled Happy Christmas Britain.

It begins with May breaking out her infamous robot dance moves alongside four police officers. She then addresses the nation before interviewing former Prime Minister David Cameron (played by Matt Damon) who “bounced and left me to clean up his mess”.

Source: Saturday Night Live/YouTube

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

