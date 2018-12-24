This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s what made the news this Christmas Eve.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 24 Dec 2018, 7:45 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

4918 Joe Duffy_90561252 Brendan O Carroll with Joe Duffy on Grafton Street for his Christmas Eve radio show. Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL 

Italy Mount Etna A smoke column comes out of the Etna volcano in Catania, Italy. Source: AP/PA Images

#INDONESIA: The death toll from the Indonesian tsunami has risen to 373.

#UK: A couple who were wrongly arrested over suspicion of involvement in the Gatwick drone crisis have said that the way they have been treated is “disgusting”.

#DUBAI: A missing Dubai princess who was not seen for nine months has reappeared after she was photographed for the first time alive and well with former president Mary Robinson.

PARTING SHOT

Fancy tracking Santa’s progress? You can get all the info here.

From all of us here at TheJournal.ie – have a lovely Christmas. 

