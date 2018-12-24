Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Three cancer patients from St Luke’s Hospital in Rathgar, Dublin were taken to hospital following a fire on one of the wards in the early hours of this morning.
- Gardaí began an investigation after a man was stabbed in Cork.
- A teenager from Wicklow was caught up in an illegal money laundering operation.
- Gardaí appealed for information to find a man missing from Roscommon since last Wednesday.
- Leo Varadkar said he didn’t know if anyone will be sanctioned or held to account for the massive overspend on the new National Children’s Hospital.
- Over 1,200 Irish people were arrested by the UK’s Met Police this year.
- Doctors and nurses have been tweeting Leo Varadkar from work to remind them of the unsociable and long hours they work.
- Santa has been given the green light to enter Irish airspace tonight.
INTERNATIONAL
#INDONESIA: The death toll from the Indonesian tsunami has risen to 373.
#UK: A couple who were wrongly arrested over suspicion of involvement in the Gatwick drone crisis have said that the way they have been treated is “disgusting”.
#DUBAI: A missing Dubai princess who was not seen for nine months has reappeared after she was photographed for the first time alive and well with former president Mary Robinson.
PARTING SHOT
Fancy tracking Santa’s progress? You can get all the info here.
From all of us here at TheJournal.ie – have a lovely Christmas.
