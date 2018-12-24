Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Brendan O Carroll with Joe Duffy on Grafton Street for his Christmas Eve radio show. Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A smoke column comes out of the Etna volcano in Catania, Italy. Source: AP/PA Images

#INDONESIA: The death toll from the Indonesian tsunami has risen to 373.

#UK: A couple who were wrongly arrested over suspicion of involvement in the Gatwick drone crisis have said that the way they have been treated is “disgusting”.

#DUBAI: A missing Dubai princess who was not seen for nine months has reappeared after she was photographed for the first time alive and well with former president Mary Robinson.

PARTING SHOT

Fancy tracking Santa’s progress? You can get all the info here.

From all of us here at TheJournal.ie – have a lovely Christmas.