This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 7 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 7 Jan 2019, 8:53 PM
52 minutes ago 2,883 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4427815

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Minister Madigan announces new Cultural Ambassadors Culture Minister Josepha Madigan announced actress Ruth Negga as one of five new cultural ambassadors. Source: Donall Farmer via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL 

Britain Brexit A mural by street artist Banksy showing a star being chiselled from the European flag in Dover, south east England. Source: Matt Dunham via PA

#USA: Kevin Spacey has appeared in court over a 2016 sex assault allegation.

#AUSTRALIA: Thousands of people were stung in Australia after an apparent invasion of bluebottle jellyfish.

#THAILAND:A Saudi woman who made a plea for asylum after landing at Bangkok airport has been placed “under the care” of the United Nations refugee agency.

PARTING SHOT

It’s January. We’re all broke and feeling a bit tender after the Christmas season. 

But there’s that old saying: You can’t feel sad watching a dog have the craic. I don’t think that’s a phrase but it should be one in my opinion. 

Anyway – here’s a video of dogs having an absolutely fantastic time. 

Enjoy. (If it doesn’t work – then please click here)

Source: All Of Vines/YouTube

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Opinion: There is space for 15,000 homes within walking distance of Dublin's O'Connell Street
    58,024  70
    2
    		Here's what some Irish MEPs said when asked if there will be a hard border in Ireland
    57,466  38
    3
    		'Too little too late': Hauliers slam no-deal Brexit rehearsal as 'window dressing'
    53,081  67
    Fora
    1
    		Big retailers like Halfords and B&Q fear Brexit will end share schemes for their Irish workers
    501  0
    2
    		Poll: Do you believe all the economic doom and gloom predicted for 2019?
    183  0
    3
    		Stores warn a tax hike on food supplements is 'completely inconsistent' with health policy
    175  0
    The42
    1
    		Ireland's McAteer fumes at referee over red card after Star Sixes clash with England striker Owen
    37,407  15
    2
    		'Absolutely coincidental' - Crystal Palace keeper Hennessey denies making Nazi salute
    34,176  22
    3
    		LIVE: Wolves vs Liverpool, FA Cup third round
    29,222  53
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Dancing With The Stars viewers were divided over 'objectifying' comments about Peter Stringer's body
    6,469  2
    2
    		Here's 14 of the best frocks from this year's Golden Globes
    5,856  0
    3
    		The Chrissy Metz-Alison Brie debacle shows how awards nights are still all about dividing women
    5,484  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Getting honest about music and mental health: 'I remember things in the book I spent years trying to forget'
    Getting honest about music and mental health: 'I remember things in the book I spent years trying to forget'
    Here's what some Irish MEPs said when asked if there will be a hard border in Ireland
    Thieves attempt to steal ATM, then set digger on fire
    DUBLIN
    Dublin's Roomigo is on a mission to ease the headache of finding decent housemates
    Dublin's Roomigo is on a mission to ease the headache of finding decent housemates
    After 30 years, the tiny doughnut kiosk on Dublin's O'Connell Street is still going strong
    Local residents 'fed up' at delays in building 640 homes on Oscar Traynor Road
    DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL
    Opinion: There is space for 15,000 homes within walking distance of Dublin's O'Connell Street
    Opinion: There is space for 15,000 homes within walking distance of Dublin's O'Connell Street
    Dublin City Council spent over €600,000 on design consultants for College Green Plaza
    Dublin City Council made almost €100,000 from impounding hundreds of cars this year
    IRELAND
    Kerry region named as one of Rough Guides' best places in the world to visit in 2019
    Kerry region named as one of Rough Guides' best places in the world to visit in 2019
    'Trippier jumped in front of me and as soon as it hit my head, I knew it was in. Everything just slowed down'
    For decades, Irish taoisigh have been getting letters suggesting alternatives to the national anthem

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie