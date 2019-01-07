Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Culture Minister Josepha Madigan announced actress Ruth Negga as one of five new cultural ambassadors. Source: Donall Farmer via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A mural by street artist Banksy showing a star being chiselled from the European flag in Dover, south east England. Source: Matt Dunham via PA

#USA: Kevin Spacey has appeared in court over a 2016 sex assault allegation.

#AUSTRALIA: Thousands of people were stung in Australia after an apparent invasion of bluebottle jellyfish.

#THAILAND:A Saudi woman who made a plea for asylum after landing at Bangkok airport has been placed “under the care” of the United Nations refugee agency.

PARTING SHOT

It’s January. We’re all broke and feeling a bit tender after the Christmas season.

But there’s that old saying: You can’t feel sad watching a dog have the craic. I don’t think that’s a phrase but it should be one in my opinion.

Anyway – here’s a video of dogs having an absolutely fantastic time.

Enjoy. (If it doesn’t work – then please click here)