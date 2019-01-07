Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Gardaí launched an investigation after skeletal remains were discovered in Wexford this morning.
- A hotel bar manager who was allegedly asked by her manager whether she had eaten too much Supermac’s while she was seven months pregnant has been awarded €14,000.
- Health Minister Simon Harris has urged the public to get the flu jab.
- Protestors demonstrated outside Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda today.
- Tributes have been paid to a student who died after falling from the Cliffs of Moher.
- People Before Profit councillor John Lyons resigned from the party.
- Fermoy in Cork was declared Ireland’s cleanest town.
INTERNATIONAL
#USA: Kevin Spacey has appeared in court over a 2016 sex assault allegation.
#AUSTRALIA: Thousands of people were stung in Australia after an apparent invasion of bluebottle jellyfish.
#THAILAND:A Saudi woman who made a plea for asylum after landing at Bangkok airport has been placed “under the care” of the United Nations refugee agency.
PARTING SHOT
It’s January. We’re all broke and feeling a bit tender after the Christmas season.
But there’s that old saying: You can’t feel sad watching a dog have the craic. I don’t think that’s a phrase but it should be one in my opinion.
Anyway – here’s a video of dogs having an absolutely fantastic time.
Enjoy. (If it doesn’t work – then please click here)Source: All Of Vines/YouTube
