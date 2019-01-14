Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- An inquest into the deaths of 10 victims in the 2015 Carrickmines fire has heard the probable cause was a chip pan that had been left on an electric cooker.
- Gardaí are investigating an alleged sexual assault on a teenager in south Dublin.
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that we will have a bumper day of elections and referendums on 24 May.
- The funeral of teacher Dawn Croke, who saved the life of a six-year-old in a car accident, took place in Donegal.
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that a carbon charge would be introduced and would increase each year up to 2030.
- The government has been criticised for not releasing a report on the Public Services Card because it may “be contrary to the public interest”.
- Former INLA man Dessie O’Hare pleaded guilty to assault and false imprisonment in Dublin.
- A man gave his partner a “merciless beating” before abducting her infant child has had his sentenced increased to three years.
WORLD
#BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May has delivered speech to the House of Commons as part of a last-ditch effort to pass tomorrow’s crucial Brexit vote.
#POLAND: The mayor of the Polish port city of Gdansk has died after a knife-wielding assailant stabbed him in front of hundreds of people at a charity event.
#DIPLOMATIC RIFT: A Chinese court has sentenced a Canadian man to death on drug trafficking charges after his previous 15-year prison sentence was deemed too lenient, scaling up a diplomatic row between the two nations.
PARTING SHOT
A plain picture of an egg has become of an egg has become the most-liked post on Instagram, beating the previous record held by Kylie Jenner.
