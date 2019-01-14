Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A vigil in October 2015 following the Carrickmines fire which claimed ten lives. Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

WORLD

The annual Canary Wharf Winter Lights festival in London. Source: Matt Alexander/PA Images

#BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May has delivered speech to the House of Commons as part of a last-ditch effort to pass tomorrow’s crucial Brexit vote.

#POLAND: The mayor of the Polish port city of Gdansk has died after a knife-wielding assailant stabbed him in front of hundreds of people at a charity event.

#DIPLOMATIC RIFT: A Chinese court has sentenced a Canadian man to death on drug trafficking charges after his previous 15-year prison sentence was deemed too lenient, scaling up a diplomatic row between the two nations.

PARTING SHOT

A plain picture of an egg has become of an egg has become the most-liked post on Instagram, beating the previous record held by Kylie Jenner.