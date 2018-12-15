This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Baby found on Dublin beach, Storm Deirdre and another departure for Trump.

By Rónán Duffy Saturday 15 Dec 2018, 8:29 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

PastedImage-87582 'Yellow Vest' protesters march across O'Connell Bridge in Dublin. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Winter weather Dec 15th 2018 Waves crash against the pier in Bournemouth, United Kingdom. Source: PA Images

#DEPARTURES: The US Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is the quit at the end of the year, becoming the 36th person to leave the Trump administration.

#CAIRO: Egyptian archaeologists have discovered the tomb of a priest dating back more than 4,400 years

#JERUSALEM: The Palestinian leadership has described Australia’s recognition of west Jerusalem as Israel’s capital as “irresponsible”, saying it violated international law.

PARTING SHOT

You may think that you hear enough about it, but a new film called simply ‘Brexit’ and starring Benedict Cumberbatch is to be screened next month. 

The British actor plays the campaign director of Vote Leave Dominic Cummings in the film to be shown on Channel 4. The trailer was released yesterday and, well, it looks rather good.

