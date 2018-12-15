Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a roundup of today’s news.

'Yellow Vest' protesters march across O'Connell Bridge in Dublin. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Waves crash against the pier in Bournemouth, United Kingdom. Source: PA Images

#DEPARTURES: The US Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is the quit at the end of the year, becoming the 36th person to leave the Trump administration.

#CAIRO: Egyptian archaeologists have discovered the tomb of a priest dating back more than 4,400 years.

#JERUSALEM: The Palestinian leadership has described Australia’s recognition of west Jerusalem as Israel’s capital as “irresponsible”, saying it violated international law.

You may think that you hear enough about it, but a new film called simply ‘Brexit’ and starring Benedict Cumberbatch is to be screened next month.

The British actor plays the campaign director of Vote Leave Dominic Cummings in the film to be shown on Channel 4. The trailer was released yesterday and, well, it looks rather good.