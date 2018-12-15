Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a roundup of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The body of a newborn baby was found on a beach in Dublin.
- Storm Deirdre hit Ireland with 110 km/h winds and torrential rain.
- New figures showed that nurses are the victims in 70% of assaults in Irish hospitals.
- A man in his 40s died after being struck by a car on the N27 in Cork city.
- Gardaí conducting vehicle checks stopped an unlicensed taxi in Dublin.
- The new CEO of Merchants Quay said the planned supervised injection centre may not open next year.
- The government is to look at building old age retirement villages next year.
WORLD
#DEPARTURES: The US Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is the quit at the end of the year, becoming the 36th person to leave the Trump administration.
#CAIRO: Egyptian archaeologists have discovered the tomb of a priest dating back more than 4,400 years.
#JERUSALEM: The Palestinian leadership has described Australia’s recognition of west Jerusalem as Israel’s capital as “irresponsible”, saying it violated international law.
PARTING SHOT
(Click here if video doesn’t play)
You may think that you hear enough about it, but a new film called simply ‘Brexit’ and starring Benedict Cumberbatch is to be screened next month.
The British actor plays the campaign director of Vote Leave Dominic Cummings in the film to be shown on Channel 4. The trailer was released yesterday and, well, it looks rather good.
COMMENTS