Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Flowers left on a beach in Balbriggan near where the body of a baby was found yesterday. Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Noodle and Shnitzel take part in a sausage dog festive walk in Hyde Park, London. Source: Jonathan Brady/PA Images

#BREXIT: Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern both attacked Theresa May’s handling of Brexit.

#CLIMATE CHANGE: In UN climate talks in Katowice, Poland delivered a milestone rulebook for the Paris climate treaty but failed to dial up national efforts to slash carbon emissions.

#US POLITICS: US President Donald Trump has called his former lawyer Michael Cohen “a rat”, four days after Cohen was sentenced to three years in jail.

PARTING SHOT

Yesterday’s Storm Deirdre may have passed, but it cause some disruptions to air travel. Not least at Manchester Airport where these planes were struggling to land.