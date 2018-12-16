Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a roundup of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The body of baby found on a Dublin beach yesterday was determined to be a full-term baby girl.
- Eight people were injured in a raid on a Roscommon farmhouse that’s at the centre of an eviction dispute.
- A digger was used in the theft of an ATM from the wall of a bank in Ballybay, Co. Monaghan.
- It was reveleaved that the Taoiseach’s department has spent over €467,000 on the production of videos since Leo Varadkar replaced Enda Kenny.
- An average of 17 properties worth €1 million or more are sold every week in Ireland.
- Simon Coveney described as ‘nonsense’ a UK newspaper story which claimed that Theresa May ‘loathes’ Leo Varadkar.
- Three people were assaulted and another was injured after jumping from a window during a violent burglary in Co Down.
- A new opinion poll showed that Fine Gael remains the most popular party in the country.
- Doubt has been cast by the government on the future of the Jobpath scheme.
WORLD
#BREXIT: Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern both attacked Theresa May’s handling of Brexit.
#CLIMATE CHANGE: In UN climate talks in Katowice, Poland delivered a milestone rulebook for the Paris climate treaty but failed to dial up national efforts to slash carbon emissions.
#US POLITICS: US President Donald Trump has called his former lawyer Michael Cohen “a rat”, four days after Cohen was sentenced to three years in jail.
PARTING SHOTSource: AviationUpclose/YouTube
Yesterday’s Storm Deirdre may have passed, but it cause some disruptions to air travel. Not least at Manchester Airport where these planes were struggling to land.
