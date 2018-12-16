This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Raid on repossessed house in Roscommon, baby girl found on Dublin beach and PMs clash on Brexit.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 16 Dec 2018, 8:02 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

LR FLOWERS FOR BALBRIGGAN BABY 758A7506 Flowers left on a beach in Balbriggan near where the body of a baby was found yesterday. Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Sausage dog festive walk Noodle and Shnitzel take part in a sausage dog festive walk in Hyde Park, London. Source: Jonathan Brady/PA Images

#BREXIT: Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern both attacked Theresa May’s handling of Brexit.

#CLIMATE CHANGE: In UN climate talks in Katowice, Poland delivered a milestone rulebook for the Paris climate treaty but failed to dial up national efforts to slash carbon emissions.

#US POLITICS: US President Donald Trump has called his former lawyer Michael Cohen “a rat”, four days after Cohen was sentenced to three years in jail.

PARTING SHOT

Source: AviationUpclose/YouTube

Yesterday’s Storm Deirdre may have passed, but it cause some disruptions to air travel. Not least at Manchester Airport where these planes were struggling to land.  

