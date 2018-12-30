Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Preparations are underway for the New Year's Festival in Dublin. Source: Arthur Carron

WORLD

Election officials tape the voter's registrations list to a wall during elections in Congo. Source: AP/PA Images

#BREXIT: European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has called on the United Kingdom to “get your act together” in relation to Brexit.

#CYBER ATTACK: A foreign malware attack delayed the distribution of several major newspapers in the United States.

#RIP: French Resistance hero Georges Loinger, who used his ingenuity and athletic prowess to save the lives of hundreds of Jewish children during World War II, died at the age of 108.

PARTING SHOT

Analysing over 1,000 videos and photos, interviewing over 30 witnesses and creating a 3D model of the scene, the New York Times has recreated how a Palestinian medic was shot dead by the Israeli military.