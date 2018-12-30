Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said that discussing a united Ireland as part of the Brexit debate is “not helpful”.
- A motorcyclist died in a multi-vehicle collision in Limerick and another man died in a single-car crash in Cork.
- Three men were arrested after a raid at a Dublin shop where raiders used a knife and an axe.
- A new report has shed light on the pay earned by some of Ireland’s top CEOs.
- Information released under FOI shows that tea and coffee were the most-bought drinks in the Dáil bar this year.
- Figures for the year have shown that the Coast Guard saved 400 lives in 2018, up from 340 last year.
WORLD
#BREXIT: European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has called on the United Kingdom to “get your act together” in relation to Brexit.
#CYBER ATTACK: A foreign malware attack delayed the distribution of several major newspapers in the United States.
#RIP: French Resistance hero Georges Loinger, who used his ingenuity and athletic prowess to save the lives of hundreds of Jewish children during World War II, died at the age of 108.
PARTING SHOTSource: The New York Times/YouTube
Analysing over 1,000 videos and photos, interviewing over 30 witnesses and creating a 3D model of the scene, the New York Times has recreated how a Palestinian medic was shot dead by the Israeli military.
