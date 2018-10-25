Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sinead Dunphy, Festival Director, Guinness Cork Jazz Festival at Cork Community Art Link. Source: Clare Keogh

A ring tailed lemur sits next to carved pumpkins at Blair Drummond Safari Park in the UK. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#FINAL STRAW: The EU parliament has approved a ban on single use plastics.

#MYANMAR: The UN said that a genocide is ongoing against Rohingya muslims.

#FINLAND: Here’s how the Scandinavian country effectively ended homelessness.

PARTING SHOT

Watch out! The fuzz are after ya.

Gardaí in Naas were in a flap trying to get a swan off a rural road yesterday.

Have a gander.