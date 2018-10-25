Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- It emerged that tough new AirBnB laws will ban short-term lets be landlords.
- Fianna Fáíl and Fine Gael met today to discuss extending the confidence and supply agreement between the two parties.
- Westlife announced a second Croke Park gig minutes after they sold out their first.
- Gardaí officially named the victim of a fatal shooting in north Cork as 58-year-old Derek Coakley.
- A Limerick man was jailed for six years for raping one of his daughters and sexually abusing two of his other children.
- The first votes in the presidential election were cast today by a number of islanders off the west coast.
- Gardaí seized a luxury car, a Rolex watch and €2k in cash in seizures in Dublin.
INTERNATIONAL
#FINAL STRAW: The EU parliament has approved a ban on single use plastics.
#MYANMAR: The UN said that a genocide is ongoing against Rohingya muslims.
#FINLAND: Here’s how the Scandinavian country effectively ended homelessness.
PARTING SHOT
Watch out! The fuzz are after ya.
Gardaí in Naas were in a flap trying to get a swan off a rural road yesterday.
Have a gander.
