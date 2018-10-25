This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s what got people talking today.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 25 Oct 2018, 8:55 PM
4 hours ago 5,052 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4306244

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

CMK_25102018_Guinness Cork Jazz Festival01 (4) Sinead Dunphy, Festival Director, Guinness Cork Jazz Festival at Cork Community Art Link. Source: Clare Keogh

INTERNATIONAL

Halloween at Blair Drummond Safari Park A ring tailed lemur sits next to carved pumpkins at Blair Drummond Safari Park in the UK. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#FINAL STRAW: The EU parliament has approved a ban on single use plastics.

#MYANMAR: The UN said that a genocide is ongoing against Rohingya muslims.

#FINLAND: Here’s how the Scandinavian country effectively ended homelessness.

PARTING SHOT

Watch out! The fuzz are after ya. 

Gardaí in Naas were in a flap trying to get a swan off a rural road yesterday. 

Have a gander. 

