Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Niamh Conway, Claire Kiely and Tracy O'Reilly at this year's conferrings in Limerick Institute of Technology. Source: Alan Place

WORLD

US President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Florida. Source: Chris O'Meara/PA Images

#BREXIT: British police have opened an investigation into a top Brexit donor over his alleged use of offshore companies to finance the Brexit campaign.

#INDONESIA: One black box from the Lion Air jet that crashed after taking off from Jakarta has been recovered.

PARTING SHOT

Remember Parker Curry, the little girl who was in awe of Michelle Obama’s portrait earlier this year? Check out her Halloween costume (and the Op-Ed by her mom) https://t.co/IUkez2N9bb pic.twitter.com/rOcoFdQAHJ — NYT Opinion (@nytopinion) November 1, 2018 Source: NYT Opinion /Twitter

A young US girl named Parker Curry who went viral when she was snapped looking at a picture of Michelle Obama, dressed up as her hero for Halloween.