Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

IRELAND
- A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in Athy.
- A Dublin man was sentenced to 14 years in jail for raping Spanish student repeatedly over 21-hour-period.
- Google’s employees in Dublin took part in a global walkout over the company’s treatment of women.
- Sinn Féin TD Peadar Tóibín suspended from the party for six months for voting against abortion legislation.
- A Commission of Investigation into the response to abuse allegations against Bill Kenneally ia to begin next week.
- A south Dublin pharmacist was arrested on suspicion of facilitating the illegal prescription drugs trade.
- Staff at a Direct Provision centre in Co Clare are to be retrained after a mother was refused food for her sick child.
- The number of births in Ireland continues to decrease as the average age of mothers continues to rise.
- Local authorities are offering letting agents a €500 fee to house tenants under Hap scheme.
WORLD
#BREXIT: British police have opened an investigation into a top Brexit donor over his alleged use of offshore companies to finance the Brexit campaign.
#INDONESIA: One black box from the Lion Air jet that crashed after taking off from Jakarta has been recovered.
A young US girl named Parker Curry who went viral when she was snapped looking at a picture of Michelle Obama, dressed up as her hero for Halloween.
