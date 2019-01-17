Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The new look Aer Lingus livery displayed at Dublin Airport. Source: PA Images

WORLD

An anti-Brexit protester waves a European Union flag in Westminster, London. Source: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images

#RED MEAT: A major new study into diet trends has shown that red meat and sugar consumption must halve by 2050 to be sustainable.

#BREXIT: Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn Corbyn has warned his MPs that they shouldn’t engage with Theresa May’s government until a no-deal has been ruled out.

#ROYAL FAMILY: Britain’s Prince Philip has emerged unscathed after being involved in a road traffic accident near the Sandringham Estate.

#IRISH SEA: The construction of a nuclear power station on the Welsh coast some 105 km from Ireland has been halted indefinitely.

PARTING SHOT

The Speaker of the House of Commons has found international fame since the Brexit Vote, so here are some of Bercow's best bellows pic.twitter.com/H6o2DwrddN — Press Association (@PA) January 17, 2019 Source: Press Association /Twitter

You’ve probably heard him say it hundreds of times by now, but UK Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow sure delivers a good ‘order’.