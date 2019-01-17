Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- One person has died and another injured in a shooting outside a gym in Swords, Co Dublin.
- The Dáil heard that a pregnant woman with a fatal foetal abnormality was denied an abortion at the Coombe Hospital.
- Irish motorists have been advised they will require an insurance ‘Green Card’ to travel to Northern Ireland in the event of a no-deal Brexit.
- Aer Lingus unveiled a new logo and colour scheme for its fleet.
- The trial of Michael Shine heard that the retired surgeon groped the genitals of teenage patient while resting his head on his chest.
- An Irishman has agreed to be extradited to the Netherlands over the killing of a man founded dumped in a canal.
- A woman in her 60s has died following a fatal single-vehicle collision in Leitrim.
- The trial of a man accused of the manslaughter of Galway publican John Kenny heard evidence from the State Pathologist.
WORLD
#RED MEAT: A major new study into diet trends has shown that red meat and sugar consumption must halve by 2050 to be sustainable.
#BREXIT: Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn Corbyn has warned his MPs that they shouldn’t engage with Theresa May’s government until a no-deal has been ruled out.
#ROYAL FAMILY: Britain’s Prince Philip has emerged unscathed after being involved in a road traffic accident near the Sandringham Estate.
#IRISH SEA: The construction of a nuclear power station on the Welsh coast some 105 km from Ireland has been halted indefinitely.
PARTING SHOT
You’ve probably heard him say it hundreds of times by now, but UK Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow sure delivers a good ‘order’.
