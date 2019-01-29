This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 0 °C Tuesday 29 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 29 Jan 2019, 9:02 PM
1 hour ago 2,108 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4466267

NEED TO CATCH up TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

IFA - AGM 2019 President of the Irish Farmers Association Joe Healy (R) and Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed (L) at the IFA Annual General Meeting in Dublin today Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

  • Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said the Irish economy would get a sharp shock from a no-deal Brexit, with the economy set to slow down and unemployment to rise.
  • The Government announced that a referendum on changing the waiting times for a couple seeking a divorce will be held in May.
  • Opposition TDs criticised Taoiseach Leo Varadkar for not intervening in the nurses dispute ahead of tomorrow’s 24-hour strike.
  • Funeral arrangements were announced for the four young men who died in a car crash in Co Donegal on Sunday night.
  • A nationwide Status Yellow snow-ice warning, which will remain in place until 6pm on Saturday, kicked in this morning.
  • Gardaí investigating Snapchat ‘fight clubs’ have called on potential victims of random assaults in Limerick and Clare to come forward.
  • A woman told the Central Criminal Court that her relationship with her former lover, who is accused of murdering her boyfriend, was a “seedy affair”.
  • Around ten children were taken to hospital following a collision between a school bus and a bridge in Dublin.
  • The High Court ruled that €10,700 found in a ladies boot and a man’s jacket are the proceeds of crime.

INTERNATIONAL

BRITAIN-LONDON-BREXIT DEAL AMENDMENTS-DEBATE British Prime Minister Theresa May (Front) attends a debate on the Brexit deal amendments in the House of Commons in London Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#BREXIT The House of Commons voted to back an amendment seeking to replace the Irish backstop with unspecific “alternative arrangements”.

#MUELLER PROBE Former Trump advisor Roger Stone pleaded not guilty to charges related to the ongoing investigation into Russian collusion with the US President’s 2016 election campaign.

#ASIA BIBI Pakistan’s Supreme Court rejected a challenge to its decision to acquit Christian woman Asia Bibi in a years-long blasphemy case against her.

PARTING SHOT

This evening, British MPs voted on seven amendments to Theresa May’s Brexit withdrawal agreement.

One of those amendments, brought by Labour MP Yvette Cooper, proposed delaying the UK’s departure from the EU by up to nine months.

After it was rejected, the value of the Pound fell further against the US dollar, amid uncertainty about Britain’s economic situation after 29 March.

Comments have been closed as legal proceedings are active in some of the above stories.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		People doctoring M50 crash images to avoid Facebook's filters and upload online, TD says
    48,137  63
    2
    		MPs vote to ask the EU to replace Irish backstop with unspecific 'alternative arrangements'
    42,068  120
    3
    		Mother of murdered James Bulger asks Irish filmmaker to withdraw film from Oscars
    41,747  106
    Fora
    1
    		Hoteliers want extra time to prep for the 'financial pressure' of mandatory pensions
    184  0
    2
    		For Colm Lyon's Fire, the UK remains a key market but young fintech startups might not be so lucky
    68  0
    The42
    1
    		LIVE: Man United v Burnley, Newcastle v Man City, Premier League match tracker
    48,852  31
    2
    		'I would love to still be able to play for Ireland, but I'm not going begging'
    38,694  129
    3
    		McGregor gets six-month suspension and $50,000 fine over UFC 229 fracas
    20,677  38
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Kendall Jenner and the rest of the Fyre Fest hunz will be subpoenaed over their payments... it's The Dredge
    6,409  0
    2
    		Poll: Are you fully honest when discussing salaries and savings with your friends?
    4,655  0
    3
    		Quitting contraception: why women are throwing out the pill
    4,389  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    CAR CRASH
    'It is heartbreaking': Funeral arrangements announced for four young men who died in Donegal crash
    'It is heartbreaking': Funeral arrangements announced for four young men who died in Donegal crash
    'A cloud of sadness over the area': Tributes paid to four young men killed in Co Donegal car crash
    'The stuff of nightmares': Four men in their 20s killed in Donegal car crash named
    DONEGAL
    Man (30s) arrested after gardaí discover €400k worth of cannabis being grown in house
    Man (30s) arrested after gardaí discover €400k worth of cannabis being grown in house
    Remains found on Donegal beach confirmed to be missing 72-year-old woman
    Gardaí investigating after body of female found on beach in Donegal
    COURTS
    Witness in slurry pit murder trial claims her relationship with accused was a 'seedy affair'
    Witness in slurry pit murder trial claims her relationship with accused was a 'seedy affair'
    €7.5k found in a woman's boot was the proceeds of crime, High Court rules
    'Stuff of nightmares': Life sentence in murder case where victim was thrown down rubbish chute
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    British MPs to vote on seven motions - including on NI backstop - to amend Brexit withdrawal deal
    British MPs to vote on seven motions - including on NI backstop - to amend Brexit withdrawal deal
    'It has been a huge honour': PSNI chief constable George Hamilton to retire in June
    Red panda found after escaping from Belfast Zoo

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie