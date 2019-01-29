Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

President of the Irish Farmers Association Joe Healy (R) and Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed (L) at the IFA Annual General Meeting in Dublin today Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

British Prime Minister Theresa May (Front) attends a debate on the Brexit deal amendments in the House of Commons in London Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#BREXIT The House of Commons voted to back an amendment seeking to replace the Irish backstop with unspecific “alternative arrangements”.

#MUELLER PROBE Former Trump advisor Roger Stone pleaded not guilty to charges related to the ongoing investigation into Russian collusion with the US President’s 2016 election campaign.

#ASIA BIBI Pakistan’s Supreme Court rejected a challenge to its decision to acquit Christian woman Asia Bibi in a years-long blasphemy case against her.

PARTING SHOT

This evening, British MPs voted on seven amendments to Theresa May’s Brexit withdrawal agreement.

One of those amendments, brought by Labour MP Yvette Cooper, proposed delaying the UK’s departure from the EU by up to nine months.

After it was rejected, the value of the Pound fell further against the US dollar, amid uncertainty about Britain’s economic situation after 29 March.

Pound falls as Britain's Parliament rejects an amendment that could have led to a delay to Brexit https://t.co/bS6cFpY2eS pic.twitter.com/34KpQKRXEU — Bloomberg (@business) January 29, 2019 Source: Bloomberg /Twitter

