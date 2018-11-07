Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Leo Varadkar was criticised for saying doctors and nurses shouldn’t take annual leave at Christmas.
- Mícheál Martin disciplined a Fianna Fáil senator who was involved in the launch of the party’s candidate in Northern Ireland.
- A garda was convicted of possessing images and videos of children being subjected to sexual acts.
- An amendment that would have forced women to bury a foetus after terminating their pregnancy was voted down by an Oireachtas committee.
- The High Court dismissed an application by Noirín O’Sullivan for an order allowing her to bring a defamation action against the Irish Examiner.
- A Brexit deal in November is looking more and more unlikely, the Taoiseach said.
WORLD
#US MIDTERMS: The Democrats regained control of the House of Representatives, as Republicans increased their majority in the Senate. Afterwards during a press conference, Trump had a row with a CNN journalist and called him “a terrible person”.
#WHITE HOUSE: US Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that he’s resigning at the request of Donald Trump.
#MARSEILLES: At least 6 people have died after two dilapidated buildings collapsed in the French city of Marseille.
#RYANAIR: Italy’s competition watchdog will begin legal proceedings against Ryanair for failing to suspend controversial charges for carry-on bags.
PARTING SHOT
So we used the freaky bird picture for the Fix this evening.
On the theme of bird weirdness, this video brightened up people’s day: on his way to an RTÉ studio for an interview, this professor helped return a wandering swan back to Dublin’s Grand Canal.
Comments have been closed as sentencing is due in relation to one of the stories
COMMENTS