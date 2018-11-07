This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s what made the headlines.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 7 Nov 2018, 9:06 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

dublin scenes 260_90558116 A grey heron stands face on in a tree along the Grand Canal in Dublin. Source: Sam Boal

WORLD

UPI 20181107 President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the East Room. Source: UPI/PA Images

#US MIDTERMS: The Democrats regained control of the House of Representatives, as Republicans increased their majority in the Senate. Afterwards during a press conference, Trump had a row with a CNN journalist and called him “a terrible person”.

#WHITE HOUSE: US Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that he’s resigning at the request of Donald Trump.

#MARSEILLES: At least 6 people have died after two dilapidated buildings collapsed in the French city of Marseille.

#RYANAIR: Italy’s competition watchdog will begin legal proceedings against Ryanair for failing to suspend controversial charges for carry-on bags.

PARTING SHOT 

So we used the freaky bird picture for the Fix this evening.

On the theme of bird weirdness, this video brightened up people’s day: on his way to an RTÉ studio for an interview, this professor helped return a wandering swan back to Dublin’s Grand Canal.

Comments have been closed as sentencing is due in relation to one of the stories

