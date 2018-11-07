Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A grey heron stands face on in a tree along the Grand Canal in Dublin. Source: Sam Boal

WORLD

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the East Room. Source: UPI/PA Images

#US MIDTERMS: The Democrats regained control of the House of Representatives, as Republicans increased their majority in the Senate. Afterwards during a press conference, Trump had a row with a CNN journalist and called him “a terrible person”.

#WHITE HOUSE: US Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that he’s resigning at the request of Donald Trump.

#MARSEILLES: At least 6 people have died after two dilapidated buildings collapsed in the French city of Marseille.

#RYANAIR: Italy’s competition watchdog will begin legal proceedings against Ryanair for failing to suspend controversial charges for carry-on bags.

PARTING SHOT

So we used the freaky bird picture for the Fix this evening.

On the theme of bird weirdness, this video brightened up people’s day: on his way to an RTÉ studio for an interview, this professor helped return a wandering swan back to Dublin’s Grand Canal.

Comments have been closed as sentencing is due in relation to one of the stories