Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Patsy Redmond and Ralph O'Reilly at the opening of the IFA Live Animal Crib at The Mansion House in Dublin. Source: Conor McCabe

WORLD

Michael Cohen walks out of court after being sentenced to three years in jail. Source: PA Images

#MAY DAY: UK Prime Minister Theresa May has won a confidence vote of her fellow Conservative MPs.

#JAILED: US President Donald Trump’s Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, has been sentenced to three years in prison for crimes including hush-money payments.

#STRASBOURG: The 29-year-old man who is suspected of last night’s shooting at a French Christmas market is still on-the-run.

PARTING SHOT

Actor Christian Bale has spoken about meeting about Donald Trump when filming Batman and that Trump “thought I was Bruce Wayne”.