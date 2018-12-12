Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a roundup of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Fianna Fáil has committed to an extension of the confidence and supply agreement with Fine Gael for another year, ruling out an election in 2019.
- Irish woman Cathrina Cahill who killed her fiance in Sydney has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
- Estonian hitman Imre Arakas was jailed for six years for conspiring to murder James Gately.
- The government had built less than half of its planned social housing for 2018 by the end of September, new figures show.
- Gardaí in Dublin investigating an alleged sexual assault on a female in the early hours of Sunday morning are appealing for witnesses.
- The BAI is looking at whether it’s possible for steaming sites to suggest different content for Irish viewers.
- A man in his 60s was killed after being struck by car while walking in Dublin.
- There are now 2.19 million people employed in Ireland after over 61,900 people entered employment in 2017.
WORLD
#MAY DAY: UK Prime Minister Theresa May has won a confidence vote of her fellow Conservative MPs.
#JAILED: US President Donald Trump’s Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, has been sentenced to three years in prison for crimes including hush-money payments.
#STRASBOURG: The 29-year-old man who is suspected of last night’s shooting at a French Christmas market is still on-the-run.
PARTING SHOT
Actor Christian Bale has spoken about meeting about Donald Trump when filming Batman and that Trump “thought I was Bruce Wayne”.
COMMENTS