Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Orla Mullane (14) and Lucy Flaherty (14) students from Desmond College, Limerick at the Cook Medical stand of the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition Source: Andres Poveda via RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience at the Vatican. Source: Andrew Medichini via PA

#USA: Trump has claimed that that gangs transporting illegal migrants across the US-Mexico border have “have bigger, stronger, and faster vehicles than police”.

#UK: Theresa May might only have three days to produce a ‘Plan B’ if her Brexit deal is defeated in parliament.

#LEBANON: Heavy rain and snow has effectively destroyed a Syrian refugee settlement in Lebanon.

PARTING SHOT

“Hey. How was work?”

“Eh…..they made me dress up like a life-size receipt.”

“Don’t you work in politics?”

“Yup.”