Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Mary Lou McDonald has said that there’s a possibility an “accidental no-deal Brexit” could still happen.
- Gardaí seized cash and Viagra pills during raids in the border region this morning.
- The body of murdered Elzbieta Piotrowska has been removed for a post-mortem examination.
- 34 deer were killed during a regular cull of deer in the Phoenix Park.
- Aviation groups announced they will meet soon to discuss how Irish airports would react to drone activity.
- Shane Ross defended calling making evening visits to his constituents over the Christmas period.
- The nominees for the Choice Music Prize were announced.
- TDs met with representatives of KBC Bank.
WORLD
#USA: Trump has claimed that that gangs transporting illegal migrants across the US-Mexico border have “have bigger, stronger, and faster vehicles than police”.
#UK: Theresa May might only have three days to produce a ‘Plan B’ if her Brexit deal is defeated in parliament.
#LEBANON: Heavy rain and snow has effectively destroyed a Syrian refugee settlement in Lebanon.
PARTING SHOT
“Hey. How was work?”
“Eh…..they made me dress up like a life-size receipt.”
“Don’t you work in politics?”
“Yup.”
