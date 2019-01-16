Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The new coin to mark 100 years of the first Dáil. Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

An inquest into the deaths of ten people in a fire at a halting site in Carrickmines has heard a chip pan on a cooker in the portacabin where the first started had been melted into a lump on the hob.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said the Irish government "profoundly regrets" Westminster's rejection of Brexit deal.

. Same-sex couples gathered outside the Dáil today to voice their anger at the long delays in introducing legislation that would allow for legal parental recognition of their children.

A man who is wanted in the US to face a manslaughter charge claims his life would be at risk should he be extradited there, the High Court has heard.

Fianna Fáil's Stephen Donnelly has slammed the NPHDB and their role in overseeing the construction of the new children's hospital.

A man who devised his own "cure" for his back pain was taken to hospital where doctors discovered he'd been injecting himself with his own semen.

. Commemorations to mark the centenary of the first Dáil are swinging into gear with the release of a special €2 coin.

Police in Tyrone have retracted an appeal for information about damage to a war memorial, now believing there was no hate crime.

WORLD

A full house in attendance during the debate for the Government no confidence motion in the House of Commons Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#BREXIT: UK Prime Minister Theresa May has survived a vote of no confidence in her government.

#ICE DISK: People in the US state of Maine have been sharing images a 90-metre wide spinning ice formation that’s been compared to an alien spacecraft, a carousel and the moon.

#WASHINGTON POST: Fake editions of The Washington Post claiming that Trump was leaving office are being handed out in DC, according to the newspaper.

PARTING SHOT

The wedding dresses of Minister Katherine Zappone and her late wife Dr Anne Louise Gilligan have been donated to the National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks.

Donation of the wedding dresses of Minister Katherine Zappone and Dr Ann Louise Gilligan to the National Museum of Ireland Source: Paul Sherwood