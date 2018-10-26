Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Voters cast their ballots today. Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Hammer holes in the glass case that houses the Magna Carta at Salisbury Cathedral after a man tried to steal it. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#USA: A man in his 50s was arrested in connection with spate of US mail bombs.

#ENGLAND: Two takeaway workers were convicted of manslaughter after a 15-year-old girl died following a severe allergic reaction to a takeaway meal in the UK.

#CHINA: A knife-wielding woman attacked and injured 14 children at a kindergarten.

PARTING SHOT

Ever wanted to call Piers Morgan a bad name? How about getting a national broadcaster to do it on your behalf?

Well, that exactly what Channel 4 was up to over in the UK.

The UK TV channel has been tweeting abuse at celebrities, including Piers Morgan. The English television presenter and columnist was told to “go f**k himself” and called a tosser, a wanker, and a bastard.

The account later revealed that it was insulting people to encourage them to donate money to cancer research and testings.

Still gas all the same.