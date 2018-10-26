This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Saturday 27 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s what got people talking today.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 26 Oct 2018, 8:50 PM
5 hours ago 7,536 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4308642

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

voting 916_90557158 Voters cast their ballots today. Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Attempted theft of Magna Carta Hammer holes in the glass case that houses the Magna Carta at Salisbury Cathedral after a man tried to steal it. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#USA: A man in his 50s was arrested in connection with spate of US mail bombs.

#ENGLAND: Two takeaway workers were convicted of manslaughter after a 15-year-old girl died following a severe allergic reaction to a takeaway meal in the UK. 

#CHINA: A knife-wielding woman attacked and injured 14 children at a kindergarten.

PARTING SHOT

Ever wanted to call Piers Morgan a bad name? How about getting a national broadcaster to do it on your behalf? 

Well, that exactly what Channel 4 was up to over in the UK.

The UK TV channel has been tweeting abuse at celebrities, including Piers Morgan. The English television presenter and columnist was told to “go f**k himself” and called a tosser, a wanker, and a bastard.

The account later revealed that it was insulting people to encourage them to donate money to cancer research and testings.

Still gas all the same. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Exit polls predict huge re-election for Higgins with Casey jumping to second
    93,647  381
    2
    		US mail bomb suspect charged with five crimes - faces 58 years in prison if found guilty
    53,174  107
    3
    		'Extremely unusual' cat deaths spark warning about dangers of antifreeze
    45,108  17
    Fora
    1
    		Another exec at AIB is heading for the exit – this time its CEO Bernard Byrne
    286  0
    2
    		'I was flying to London weekly to meet clients - it wasn't your typical final year in college'
    253  0
    The42
    1
    		Sexton on swapping jerseys with Beauden Barrett and the ultimate test against the All Blacks
    25,014  11
    2
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    20,488  8
    3
    		Liverpool to fundraise for injured Irish fan Sean Cox at Anfield this weekend
    17,301  0
    DailyEdge
    1
    		It's worth remembering that Philip Green - not his daughter - was exposed yesterday
    11,227  2
    2
    		Which Irish Presidential Candidate Are You?
    6,073  3
    3
    		New book claims Matt LeBlanc thought Joey's relationship with Rachel 'felt incestuous'...it's The Dredge
    5,085  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Special Criminal Court judgement in Gareth Hutch murder trial will continue next week
    Special Criminal Court judgement in Gareth Hutch murder trial will continue next week
    Driver who threw beer from car and caused €3,000 damage to garda car jailed for three-and-a-half years
    'I was half-expecting him to wake up': Court hears how man dismembered friend's body with chainsaw
    DUBLIN
    Two schools which were shut due to structural defects to partially re-open next week
    Two schools which were shut due to structural defects to partially re-open next week
    Music promoter and Electric Picnic founder John Reynolds dies suddenly aged 52
    How I Spend My Money: A marketing manager on €60,000 renting in Dublin with his partner
    IRELAND
    Keith Earls returns as Van Graan makes 7 changes for Glasgow showdown
    Keith Earls returns as Van Graan makes 7 changes for Glasgow showdown
    'We all know the standards': Sexton backs Ireland to progress even if Schmidt turns for home
    'It'd be hard to see me playing anywhere else': Keith Earls extends contract to 2021
    USA
    Mail bombs to US political figures and the media: what we know
    Mail bombs to US political figures and the media: what we know
    'Worst cover-up in the history of cover-ups': Trump lashes out at Saudi consulate murder
    US gives Saudi Arabia 'a few more days' in journalist probe as Treasury Secretary withdraws from summit

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie