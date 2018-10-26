Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The nation (well – some of us) went to the polls today to elect our next president.
- Gardaí appealed for information over a boy missing since Monday.
- A Bray boy who faced deportation to China is going to have his case reviewed.
- The Special Criminal Court will next week deliver its verdict in the Gareth Hutch murder trial.
- The head of Garda HR John Barrett was suspended from duty.
- We’re going to experience our first cold snap this evening with temperatures expected to drop below freezing.
- Tributes poured in for well-known music promoter John Reynolds.
- A vet warned about an unusual spike in the number of cat deaths from poisoning.
INTERNATIONAL
#USA: A man in his 50s was arrested in connection with spate of US mail bombs.
#ENGLAND: Two takeaway workers were convicted of manslaughter after a 15-year-old girl died following a severe allergic reaction to a takeaway meal in the UK.
#CHINA: A knife-wielding woman attacked and injured 14 children at a kindergarten.
PARTING SHOT
Ever wanted to call Piers Morgan a bad name? How about getting a national broadcaster to do it on your behalf?
Well, that exactly what Channel 4 was up to over in the UK.
The UK TV channel has been tweeting abuse at celebrities, including Piers Morgan. The English television presenter and columnist was told to “go f**k himself” and called a tosser, a wanker, and a bastard.
The account later revealed that it was insulting people to encourage them to donate money to cancer research and testings.
Still gas all the same.
COMMENTS