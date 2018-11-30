This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 30 November, 2018
Newstalk working on new project with Peter Casey

Casey’s project will allegedly centre around topics he touched on during his presidential campaign.

By Adam Daly Friday 30 Nov 2018, 12:23 PM
1 hour ago 8,606 Views 43 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4368838
Image: Sam Boal via Rollingnews
Image: Sam Boal via Rollingnews

FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE Peter Casey is currently working with Newstalk on a project that will be broadcast early next year. 

A Communicorp spokesperson denied that Casey would be replacing George Hook, who recently announced he was leaving the station.  

“Peter Casey will not present his own show on Newstalk or host a regular slot.

“Newstalk is working with Peter Casey on a project due to be broadcast in the New Year,” a Communicorp spokesperson said. 

The Irish Times has reported that Casey’s project will centre around topics he touched on during his presidential campaign.

The runner-up in the presidential campaign Casey faced criticism from the Travelling community for saying that Travellers should not be recognised as an ethnic minority because they are “basically people camping in someone else’s land”, and that Travellers are “not paying their fair share of taxes in society”.

