Newstalk working on new project with Peter Casey

FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE Peter Casey is currently working with Newstalk on a project that will be broadcast early next year.

A Communicorp spokesperson denied that Casey would be replacing George Hook, who recently announced he was leaving the station.

“Peter Casey will not present his own show on Newstalk or host a regular slot.

“Newstalk is working with Peter Casey on a project due to be broadcast in the New Year,” a Communicorp spokesperson said.

The Irish Times has reported that Casey’s project will centre around topics he touched on during his presidential campaign.

The runner-up in the presidential campaign Casey faced criticism from the Travelling community for saying that Travellers should not be recognised as an ethnic minority because they are “basically people camping in someone else’s land”, and that Travellers are “not paying their fair share of taxes in society”.