Man injured jumping from building to escape hammer-wilding raiders in Co Down

Both men were masked during the raid. (File photo)

THREE PEOPLE WERE assaulted and another was injured after jumping from a window during a violent burglary in Co Down.

The raid happened at a residential property in the Old Market Square area of Newtownards at about 1.45am last night.

The PSNI said it received reports that two men wearing hoods and carrying a hammer broke into the property and assaulted two men and one woman.

A fourth occupant escaped the intruders by jumping from a first-floor window. The man was been taken to hospital for treatment to injuries sustained during the fall.

Police have asked anyone who noticed any suspicious to contact them directly or through independent charity Crimestoppers.