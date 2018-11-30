This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 30 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Family of Nicola Collins say she might still be alive had killer been jailed for previous assault

Cathal O’Sullivan was found guilty of her murder earlier this week.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 30 Nov 2018, 12:45 PM
1 hour ago 7,114 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4368916
Nicola Collins
Nicola Collins
Nicola Collins

THE FAMILY OF murder victim Nicola Collins said she might still be alive had her killer been imprisoned for a previous assault on a different woman. 

Nicola’s sister Carly spoke of her pain as she detailed what she described as a “horrendous” four weeks attending court. 

It took the jury just four hours to convict Cathal O’Sullivan of her murder. He was handed the mandatory life sentence. 

Nicola’s body was found in her home in the Popham’s Road area of Farranree in Cork City in early April. 

It emerged after the verdict was handed down that O’Sullivan had received a three year suspended sentence for a very similar crime. The convicted murdered had beaten a woman so badly that it took her three days to be able to leave the house she was in to get help. 

Speaking to Sean O’Rourke on RTÉ Radio One, Carly said: “We weren’t allowed speak about it. We knew of it but didn’t know the extent. It was very upsetting hearing that – everyone became so sad hearing that a poor girl had gone through something similar and that the accused don’t server time. We think how it could have been different if he had got the sentence at that time. You don’t know what went on in the courtroom with the decision making. 

“Of course we think about it. Our hearts also go out to that woman.”

Carly described how her big sister would always make her laugh and that her passing is something which will stay with her forever. But she said she was shocked by the trial and how the defence attempted to turn Nicola into something she wasn’t.

“It’s all very surreal still. We are relieved. We weren’t planning on speaking to the media – it was horrendous how she was portrayed in court. 

“She was turned into a monster. All these crazy things were said about her. She was beautiful, talented. We loved her. We had so much hope for her. That was the hardest part – that hope is gone.

“It was shock. Beyond describable. It’s still shock since that moment. It’s a bad dream.  It would have been easier had he been remorseful and admitted what he did. 

“Everyone just said she was a lovely person. She was lovely. Her sense of humour will be missed. She was the bigger sister – she looked out for me. She always did.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Convicted murderer admits killing 90 people, may be 'most prolific serial killer in US history'
    43,098  44
    2
    		Public servants 'in limbo' as law to change retirement age faces 'tight' Christmas deadline
    34,636  27
    3
    		PTSB transfers thousands more of its customers to vulture fund servicer
    29,291  80
    Fora
    1
    		Tayto Park is planning a second roller coaster 'that will make people stop and stare'
    677  0
    2
    		Pest Pulse wants to bring much-needed tech to the 'unglamorous' world of pest control
    229  0
    3
    		After rolling back on engineers, Hostelworld is gearing up to grow its tech development again
    125  0
    The42
    1
    		'I was only trying to add an extra zero onto Conor's contract!'
    58,095  77
    2
    		'It taught me to enjoy rugby because there's a lot of worse jobs you could be doing'
    30,410  9
    3
    		McCarthy: We wouldn't have got out of the group with Roy Keane at 2002 World Cup
    22,677  48
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Any criticism of Rebekah Vardy's smear test photo is a display of woeful ignorance
    7,673  2
    2
    		Pierce Brosnan and the cast of Mrs Doubtfire had a lovely reunion for the film's 25th anniversary
    4,888  2
    3
    		How Well Do You Remember the Late Late Toy Show's Most Memorable Kids?
    3,293  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    US
    Women in Central American migrant caravan go on hunger strike to put pressure on US authorities
    Women in Central American migrant caravan go on hunger strike to put pressure on US authorities
    Irish workers could get access to thousands of US visas as bill passes House of Representatives
    Trump's ex-campaign chair Paul Manafort 'lied to prosecutors'
    COURTS
    Man charged over fatal Monaghan crash on Tuesday night
    Man charged over fatal Monaghan crash on Tuesday night
    Man on trial for alleged sexual assault on sleeping woman
    A hotel to be used for Direct Provision is still in the middle of a sale dispute
    GARDAí
    Taoiseach tells new gardaÃ­: 'Your loyalty is not to the person in the uniform. It is to the uniform and all that it stands for'
    Taoiseach tells new gardaí: 'Your loyalty is not to the person in the uniform. It is to the uniform and all that it stands for'
    Gardaí to commence Operation Open City today as Christmas road safety strategy is launched
    Man charged over alleged 7-year online harassment campaign against number of women
    DUBLIN
    Iconic Dublin nightclub Lillie's Bordello to close in January
    Iconic Dublin nightclub Lillie's Bordello to close in January
    Attempt to 'run ahead of' 154km/h storm caused 'worst ever' Irish Ferries crossing from France
    All-Ireland club champions appoint successful Tipperary underage boss

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie