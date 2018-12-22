This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 22 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s what’s happening today.

By Sean Murray Saturday 22 Dec 2018, 8:50 AM
1 hour ago 2,850 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4411490
Image: Shutterstock/DronG
Image: Shutterstock/DronG

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #EVICTION: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he hasn’t seen the Roscommon eviction video while criticising social media companies that “don’t seem to think that they are in anyway accountable”.

2. #TRAVEL CHAOS: Two people were arrested over the “criminal use of drones” as disruption continues at Gatwick Airport this weekend.

3. #SHUTDOWN: The US government has shutdown just before Christmas – and Donald Trump has said he hopes it doesn’t last too long

4. #SOCIAL HOUSING: Getting a local authority is “not as easy as people think”, with figures showing social housing tenants paid almost €351 million to local authorities in rent.

5. #COLLECTORS: People have been warned to avoid bogus charity collectors over Christmas.

6. #DEMENTIA: The Public Health Agency has issued advice for those with dementia and their carers on how to enjoy the Christmas time.

7. #CHRISTMAS GIFTS: Doing some last-minute Christmas shopping and looking to buy books? Here’s how to please every adult with Irish writing.

8. #KELLS: A man in his 20s has died following a road crash in Co Meath. 

9. #PUBLIC TRANSPORT: Need to get around this Christmas time? Here’s what you need to know about festive public transport.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'I can't allow Ireland to be blamed here': Coveney says some UK politicians need reminder of Irish history
    84,412  120
    2
    		Martina Fitzgerald to leave RTÉ after 18 years
    58,323  45
    3
    		Another sinkhole has appeared in Co Monaghan
    36,412  26
    Fora
    1
    		'We made mistakes when it came to funding. We could've ramped up the business even quicker'
    165  0
    2
    		Here's what some of Ireland's top bosses always ask in job interviews
    115  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Ulster v Munster, Guinness Pro14
    48,286  44
    2
    		As it happened: Wolves v Liverpool, Premier League
    40,464  42
    3
    		'They've thrown him under the bus' - Roy Keane blasts Man United players over treatment of Mourinho
    36,138  47
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's how much Michelle Obama's viral boots will set you back
    8,062  1
    2
    		Emily Atack was told she was 'no longer needed' a day before filming The Inbetweeners' reunion
    7,687  0
    3
    		Unpopular opinion: Johanna Olsson's Photoshopping is more to be pitied than vilified
    4,593  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    'A despicable act': Two men sentenced in Derry over murder of Paul McCauley
    'A despicable act': Two men sentenced in Derry over murder of Paul McCauley
    Farmer (74) sentenced after shooting another farmer and his dog over land feud
    Teens on trial over alleged attack and robbery on student beaten with iron bar
    GARDAí
    Man (20s) dies in Meath road crash
    Man (20s) dies in Meath road crash
    Leo Varadkar has watched the Roscommon eviction video, but says it doesn't give a 'full understanding' of events
    Two men arrested in relation to Strokestown incident released without charge
    DUBLIN
    Gardaí arrest man suspected of involvement in seven Dublin burglaries
    Gardaí arrest man suspected of involvement in seven Dublin burglaries
    People told to report illegal use of drones amid concerns Irish airport could be hit like Gatwick
    Over 1,725 families and 3,800 children: Homelessness increases before Christmas
    COURT
    Teenager to appear in court charged with murder of Aidan O'Driscoll in Cork in 2016
    Teenager to appear in court charged with murder of Aidan O'Driscoll in Cork in 2016
    Gardaí release photos of phones after three men charged over theft and fraud offences in Dublin
    Two men due in court over discovery suspected explosive device in Co Meath

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie