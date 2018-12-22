The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #EVICTION: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he hasn’t seen the Roscommon eviction video while criticising social media companies that “don’t seem to think that they are in anyway accountable”.

2. #TRAVEL CHAOS: Two people were arrested over the “criminal use of drones” as disruption continues at Gatwick Airport this weekend.

3. #SHUTDOWN: The US government has shutdown just before Christmas – and Donald Trump has said he hopes it doesn’t last too long.

4. #SOCIAL HOUSING: Getting a local authority is “not as easy as people think”, with figures showing social housing tenants paid almost €351 million to local authorities in rent.

5. #COLLECTORS: People have been warned to avoid bogus charity collectors over Christmas.

6. #DEMENTIA: The Public Health Agency has issued advice for those with dementia and their carers on how to enjoy the Christmas time.

7. #CHRISTMAS GIFTS: Doing some last-minute Christmas shopping and looking to buy books? Here’s how to please every adult with Irish writing.

8. #KELLS: A man in his 20s has died following a road crash in Co Meath.

9. #PUBLIC TRANSPORT: Need to get around this Christmas time? Here’s what you need to know about festive public transport.