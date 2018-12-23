This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s what’s happening today.

By Sean Murray Sunday 23 Dec 2018, 8:50 AM
24 minutes ago
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DISASTER: The death toll from the Indonesian tsunami now stands at 168, and that figure is expected to rise further.

2. #BLANCHARDSTOWN: A man in his 30s has died following a shooting in west Dublin yesterday evening.

3. #CHEMSEX: The number of detoxification referrals for chemsex drug G has jumped by 4,600%.

4. #MR PRESIDENT: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said it’s “probably ill advised to fluff other people’s hair”, after a video emerged of Jean-Claude Juncker doing that to an EU official during the week.

5. #NO DEBATE: The so-called “logjam” of legislation in the Dáil might require the reintroduction of the controversial guillotine.

6. #ANIMAL WELFARE: Pet surgeries may be postponed due to the shortage of an anaesthetic drug.

7. #ANAM CARA: Facing into Christmas without a loved one? Here’s advice from someone who’s been through it.

8. #RESEARCH: Removing sweets from supermarket checkouts has been linked to a fall in unhealthy snack purchases.

9. #ON THE BOX: Fancy a distraction? Here’s five suggestions for what to watch over the Christmas period.

