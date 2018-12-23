The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DISASTER: The death toll from the Indonesian tsunami now stands at 168, and that figure is expected to rise further.

2. #BLANCHARDSTOWN: A man in his 30s has died following a shooting in west Dublin yesterday evening.

3. #CHEMSEX: The number of detoxification referrals for chemsex drug G has jumped by 4,600%.

4. #MR PRESIDENT: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said it’s “probably ill advised to fluff other people’s hair”, after a video emerged of Jean-Claude Juncker doing that to an EU official during the week.

5. #NO DEBATE: The so-called “logjam” of legislation in the Dáil might require the reintroduction of the controversial guillotine.

6. #ANIMAL WELFARE: Pet surgeries may be postponed due to the shortage of an anaesthetic drug.

7. #ANAM CARA: Facing into Christmas without a loved one? Here’s advice from someone who’s been through it.

8. #RESEARCH: Removing sweets from supermarket checkouts has been linked to a fall in unhealthy snack purchases.

9. #ON THE BOX: Fancy a distraction? Here’s five suggestions for what to watch over the Christmas period.