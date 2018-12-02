The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ABORTION The Irish College of General Practitioners is to hold an extraordinary general meeting today over concerns among some members about providing abortions.

2. #COLLEGE GREEN The majority of people believe College Green in Dublin city centre should be pedestrianised and turned into a public plaza, according to a poll.

3. #NAUGHT ON Former Minister for Communications Denis Naughten has told the Sunday Business Post that Leo Varadkar’s decision to sack him over the National Broadband Plan controversy was wrong.

4. #AER LINGUS Millions of euro worth of goods have been stolen from Aer Lingus passengers, staff, and in company stock, the airline’s chief operating officer has told the Sunday Independent.



5. #BALLYMUN Three people have been arrested after gardaí seized €90,000 worth of drugs, €20,000 in cash and a stun gun in north Dublin.

6. #FRANCE France is to consider imposing a state of emergency to prevent a repeat of yesterday’s yellow jacket protest, in which hundreds of people were injured (RTÉ).

7. #G20 US President Donald Trump has told reporters that he plans to hold a second meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un next year.

8. #SOCCER Dublin will host the draw for the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship qualifiers this morning.

9. #WEATHER It will be generally cloudy and misty with scattered rain today, with some dry and bright intervals. Highest temperatures will be between 10 and 13 degrees Celsius.