This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 10 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former Nissan chairman charged with financial misconduct

Ghosn has been charged with under-declaring his income by some €38 million.

By AFP Monday 10 Dec 2018, 7:08 AM
33 minutes ago 1,084 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4385032
Carlos Ghosn
Image: DPA/PA Images
Carlos Ghosn
Carlos Ghosn
Image: DPA/PA Images

JAPANESE PROSECUTORS HAVE formally charged Carlos Ghosn with financial misconduct for under-reporting his salary and also served a fresh warrant on separate allegations, local media reported, meaning the tycoon will likely spend Christmas in a cell.

Former Nissan chairman Ghosn, 64, has been in detention since his 19 November arrest on suspicion of under-declaring his income by some €38 million between 2010 and 2015.

Authorities then re-arrested him later today over separate allegations that he also under-reported his income by a further €31 million the past three years.

Under Japanese law, suspects can be re-arrested several times for different allegations, allowing prosecutors to question them for prolonged periods – a system that has drawn criticism internationally.

Today was the final day prosecutors could hold Ghosn and close aide Greg Kelly before either charging or re-arresting them, and a further arrest could allow them another 22 days of questioning.

In addition to charges against Ghosn, prosecutors also indicted Kelly and Nissan itself, according to local media, as the company submitted the official documents that under-reported the income.

Ghosn denies the charges and is in a “combative” frame of mind, according to sources at Renault, the company he still formally leads – even if the French car giant has appointed an interim chairman.

The Japanese firms in the three-way alliance with Renault – Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors – have both sacked the Franco-Lebanese-Brazilian as chairman.

Lebanese phoenix 

The millionaire auto sector star, who attracted some criticism for a perceived lavish lifestyle, is now alone in a spartan cell in a Tokyo detention centre, in a tiny room measuring just three tatami mats – around five square metres.

He has reportedly told embassy visitors he is being well treated but has complained of the cold, with today’s temperature in the Japanese capital hovering around five degrees Celsius.

He spends his time reading books and news reports and is said to be unhappy about the rice-based food.

According to local news agency Kyodo, he has admitted signing documents to defer part of his salary until after retirement but said this amount did not need to be declared as it has not yet been definitively fixed.

A source close to the investigation has said Ghosn and Kelly allegedly put the system in place after a new law came in obliging the highest-paid members of the firm to declare their salary.

Ghosn is suspected of deferring part of his pay to avoid criticism from staff and shareholders that his salary was too generous.

Nissan is appealing to a court in Rio de Janeiro to block access by Ghosn’s representatives to a luxury apartment on Copacabana Beach.

“We are closely watching if he is actually indicted and then found guilty,” said Satoru Takada, an analyst at TIW, a Tokyo-based research and consulting firm.

“If he is exempted from prosecution or found innocent, it is going to create huge confusion in Nissan’s management,” Takada told AFP.

It is unclear if Ghosn can be bailed before a potential trial.

In Japan, prosecutors and defendants begin a trial at a district court and can appeal to a high court and the Supreme Court. It may take several years before reaching a final judgement. 

If found guilty, Ghosn could face a 10-year prison sentence.

The affair represents a staggering turnaround for a figure celebrated for saving Nissan from the brink of bankruptcy and rebuilding it as a money-making subsidiary of Renault.

Nissan has begun the process of choosing Ghosn’s successor, with the final decision expected on 17 December.

His arrest has sparked incredulity at Renault, which owns 43% of Nissan and says it has not seen a detailed account of the charges against Ghosn.

It has also fuelled anger in Lebanon, with digital billboards around Beirut proclaiming “We are all Carlos Ghosn” under a picture of the magnate.

“A Lebanese phoenix will not be scorched by a Japanese sun,” Interior Minister Nohad Machnouk has declared.

© AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Gardaí close section of Dublin quays after man stabbed
    66,670  40
    2
    		Gardaí appeal for information over man last seen leaving Kildare hotel
    56,174  17
    3
    		How I Spend My Money: An engineer in Kildare on €70,000 who is thinking about leaving the country
    52,039  68
    Fora
    1
    		How to avoid HR landmines during the Christmas celebrations
    235  0
    2
    		Dublin has been named one of the top cities in the world for foreign investment
    36  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Munster v Castres Olympique, Heineken Champions Cup
    68,365  16
    2
    		Mullinalaghta pull off seismic shock and stun Kilmacud in Leinster football final
    40,554  55
    3
    		Influential Murray ensures Munster adapt to beat destructive Castres
    38,131  54
    DailyEdge
    1
    		If you're as lazy as me, this €2.50 Penneys brush cleanser will change your life
    13,941  0
    2
    		15 very grim rental properties available in Dublin this December
    13,647  6
    3
    		Julia Roberts is still asked about that 'armpit moment', so where do you stand on the issue?
    5,143  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    Garda probe launched after discovery of body in Cork
    Garda probe launched after discovery of body in Cork
    Man (20s) killed after car and lorry collide in Waterford dual carriageway
    Man (20s) charged over €200k drugs find in Finglas
    DUBLIN
    Clamped outside the Rotunda at 37 weeks pregnant: The complaints against Dublin clampers
    Clamped outside the Rotunda at 37 weeks pregnant: The complaints against Dublin clampers
    Tech giants are turning Dublin into one of Europe’s hottest property markets
    Photos: This stunning new book showcases Dublin's beauty from the air
    FRANCE
    'Don't insult my country': France tells Trump to stop interfering in its politics
    'Don't insult my country': France tells Trump to stop interfering in its politics
    Over 1,700 arrested in latest 'yellow vest' protests in France
    Over 700 arrested in early morning clashes at Paris 'yellow vest' protests
    PARIS
    England, Scotland drawn alongside Japan in same Women's World Cup group
    England, Scotland drawn alongside Japan in same Women's World Cup group
    Tourist sites closed and 8,000 police officers deployed to prevent repeat of 'yellow vest' riot
    Irish in Paris urged to take caution and avoid certain areas as city braced for further protests

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie