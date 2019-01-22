Watch the refurbished No 11 Liffey Ferry motor back into action after 35 years

WHEN THE LIFFEY ferry service was decommissioned in 1984, former ferry coxswain Richie Saunders decided to save the boat and preserve it.

It was that very same boat – with Richie behind the helm – that took off from the Dublin docklands today as the No. 11 Liffey Ferry serviced was relaunched.

The ferry service will taxi passengers between the 3Arena to Sir John Rogerson’s Quay to MV Cill Airne at North Wall Quay and back, following restoration efforts by Dublin Port Company and Dublin City Council.

Saunders hopes the new service – which is part of a maritime training programme – succeeds and that, “there’ll be a second ferry on the river” before too long.