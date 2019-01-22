This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Watch the refurbished No 11 Liffey Ferry motor back into action after 35 years

The new service is phrase one of a maritime training programme that looks at handing down previous generations’ skills.

By Andrew Roberts Tuesday 22 Jan 2019, 8:00 PM
29 minutes ago 1,817 Views 2 Comments
Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

WHEN THE LIFFEY ferry service was decommissioned in 1984, former ferry coxswain Richie Saunders decided to save the boat and preserve it.

It was that very same boat – with Richie behind the helm – that took off from the Dublin docklands today as the No. 11 Liffey Ferry serviced was relaunched.

The ferry service will taxi passengers between the 3Arena to Sir John Rogerson’s Quay to MV Cill Airne at North Wall Quay and back, following restoration efforts by Dublin Port Company and Dublin City Council.

Saunders hopes the new service – which is part of a maritime training programme – succeeds and that, “there’ll be a second ferry on the river” before too long.

