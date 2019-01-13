Poll: Are you worried about a no-deal Brexit?

PREPARATIONS ARE BEING made at British, Irish and European level for a no-deal Brexit, in case an agreement is not reached ahead of the official withdrawal date of 29 March.

British Prime Minister Theresa May and her team are making last-ditch efforts to get support for the draft Withdrawal Agreement her government has struck with the European Union, ahead of a crucial House of Commons vote on Tuesday.

May has, so far, resisted calls to hold a second referendum or attempt to postpone Britain’s withdrawal from the EU.

Concerns have been raised about the potential impact of a no-deal Brexit in terms of Northern Ireland, trade and several other issues.

We want to know: Are you worried about a no-deal Brexit?

