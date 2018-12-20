Poll: Do you think Ireland is ready for a no-deal Brexit?

LAST NIGHT, THE government published details on its preparations for a no-deal Brexit.

It comes as the threat of a no-deal continues to loom with the UK due to leave the EU in less than 100 days.

There are no contingency plans for a border on the island of Ireland, neither are there plans to prepare fisheries for a no-deal.

There is, however, details of aviation, custom checks at ports, medicines and food supplies, and trade measures that would be brought in if the UK crashes out of the EU.

So, today we’re asking you: Do you think Ireland is ready for a no-deal Brexit?

