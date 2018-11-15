Poll: Are ‘no fry zones’ around schools a good idea?

AN OIREACHTAS COMMITTEE report has recommended that ‘no fry zones’ be implemented around schools and playgrounds in a bid to tackle childhood obesity.

One in four children in Ireland are overweight or obese, and these children are more likely to remain overweight or obese into adulthood.

The report has made a number of recommendations, including that new fast-food/takeaway outlets be banned from being built or from operating within 400m of the gates or site boundary of schools or playgrounds.

