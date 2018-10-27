This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 27 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

No plans for the October bank holiday? Here's what's on over the long weekend

A quick round-up of the weekend’s best events.

By Adam Daly Saturday 27 Oct 2018, 8:50 AM
4 hours ago 13,194 Views 10 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4305367

STUCK FOR THINGS to do this bank holiday weekend?

Here are our picks, from pumpkin carving in Wicklow to a film festival in Monaghan. 

Whether you’re in the mood for Halloween or not….

0310 Launch of the Bram Stoker Festival18_90555461 Joy O’Brien Awesu (6) and Eric Moore (6) at the launch of the Bram Stoker Festival 2018. Source: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

Dublin

Sink your teeth into all that the Bram Stoker Festival has to offer this bank holiday. 

The festival celebrating the legacy of the author of Dracula which runs until Monday includes Victorian fun parks(Stokerland), live music, workshops, theatre, podcasts and audio tours. 

Xenophobia and the Vampire Myth, a panel discussion being held tonight in Trinity College will delve into the themes of the classic 1922 horror film Nosferatu, where the vampire character is cast as the most contemporary of feared ‘outsiders’.

For a full list of events, check out the website.

PatMcCabe Author Pat McCabe Source: Westival

Mayo 

This Bank Holiday Westport will be hosting both international and homegrown talent for Westival.

The music and arts festival will feature performances this weekend from Lisa Hannigan, Gilbert O’Sullivan, Dexy’s Midnight Runners and Le Galaxie. 

As well as musical acts, a number of theatre events are also taking place including an evening with Pat McCabe, the Booker Prize-nominated author. 

The evening of stories with the Butcher Boy author is on tonight at 7pm in Westport Town Hall Theatre – tickets are €15 and available here. 

For a full list of events at Westival’s head over to the website.

BAZ_2280 Source: Barry Cronin via Spirits of Meath

Meath

According to legend Samhain, the ancient Celtic festival that we now call Halloween, originated on the hill of Tlachtga, near Athboy more than 3,000 years ago.

The Spirits of Meath-Samhain Halloween Festival which celebrates this heritage is now in its tenth year with over 35 events.

In Athboy, you can learn more about the Story of Samhain during a torchlight procession that will make its way from the Fair Green up to the top of the hill on Halloween night.

Or if paddling is more your thing, take a boat tour through the Boyne Valley for scary stories of fact and fiction, legend and myth.

For more information on these events and more, check out the website. 

Macnas From The Wild Sky photo-call by Julia Dunin Photography-1 Macnas Performers JoJo Hynes,Yvette Pique and Connor Burke Kennedy launching the 2018 Macnas Parades in Galway. Source: Julia Duni

Galway  

Over 54,000 people are expected to attend the Macnas Halloween Parade in Galway tomorrow evening. 

The parade will wind through the streets of Galway, starting at 5.30pm on the NUI Galway campus. 

Once the parade kicks off it will take the following route:

University Road, Salmon Weir Bridge, St Vincent’s Avenue, Francis St, Eglington St, William St, Shop St, Church Yard St, Mainguard St, Bridge St, O’Brien’s Bridge, Dominick St Lower, Dominick St Upper, Crossing canal, Raven’s Terrace, Claddagh Quay.

This year’s theme, Out of the Wild Sky, celebrates the act of transformation being unleashed upon the city.

Make sure to hit the streets early to get a good spot.

CMK_25102018_Guinness Cork Jazz Day of the Dead 01 (2) Dia De Los Muertos’ Jazz Parade which launched the Guinness Cork Jazz festival Source: Clare Keogh

Cork

Nearly 1,000 jazz musicians from over 20 countries are flying into Cork this weekend, including acts like China Moses, Laura Mvula, Blind Boys of Alabama, Nnenna Freelon and Stanley Clarke.

To catch some of the headline acts head to the main venues that include The Metropole, The Everyman, Cork City Hall, Cork Opera House, Cork School of Music and Firkin Crane Theatre.

Also, this year’s festival will celebrate the golden era of the social dancehalls with The Swing Jive on tonight at Cork City Hall.

To see a full list of performances and events check out the Cork Jazz Festival website.

shutterstock_721235911 Source: Shutterstock/Alyssa Cerny

Wicklow

For some seasonal family fun, Kilruddy House in Southern Cross, Bray is hosting a Halloween festival today and tomorrow.

Pick and carve your own pumpkin in the walled garden and afterwards, you can head over to the scarecrow plots, where you can build your own scarecrow.

But you do need to bring your own clothes and heads for your scarecrow – straw and tights will be provided on the day.

Organisers have warned that there is now only a limited number of tickets available at the door on the day, more information here. 

Source: Element Pictures Distribution/YouTube

Monaghan 

The Clones Film Festival is now in its 17th year and once again has a wide range of national and international films on its programme this year. 

Some films showing over the weekend include The Breadwinner, A Mother Brings Her Son To Be Shot and Rosie.

The full brochure can be found here.

Adamson’s Bar is hosting the after parties for the festival and Sunday is definitely not one to miss – an ABBA Sing Along Social followed by a disco with music from the movies. 

 Got any other suggestions? Let us know in the comments.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Exit polls predict huge re-election for Higgins with Casey jumping to second
    120,617  436
    2
    		US mail bomb suspect charged with five crimes - faces 48 years in prison if found guilty
    59,722  107
    3
    		Megyn Kelly dropped from US TV show after blackface comments
    51,710  84
    Fora
    1
    		'I was flying to London weekly to meet clients - it wasn't your typical final year in college'
    407  0
    2
    		'An inability to answer very basic questions': How an Irish 'virtual hospital' project fell flat
    107  0
    3
    		'To keep attracting foreign investment, Ireland needs to get its act together on water'
    24  0
    The42
    1
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    23,728  8
    2
    		'It’s unique, small, noisy, bonkers, heart-breaking and joyous in equal measure'
    22,833  12
    3
    		Connacht claw back 14-point deficit, but suffer dramatic late loss to Ospreys
    20,012  37
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Nicki Minaj is the last person who should be considered a feminist, despite her 'empowering' Little Mix collab
    5,375  3
    2
    		Poll: Is it ever okay to jilt someone at the altar?
    4,926  3
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
    4,113  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Special Criminal Court judgement in Gareth Hutch murder trial will continue next week
    Special Criminal Court judgement in Gareth Hutch murder trial will continue next week
    Two men awarded settlements after being unlawfully imprisoned by a judge for two nights
    Driver who threw beer from car and caused €3,000 damage to garda car jailed for three-and-a-half years
    HSE
    Almost 10,000 over-75s left lying on trolleys for more than 24 hours in first eight months of year
    Almost 10,000 over-75s left lying on trolleys for more than 24 hours in first eight months of year
    'It's not a coincidence': HSE expert links latest mumps outbreak to discredited study of MMR vaccine
    Superbug linked to deaths of eight patients at Limerick hospitals
    GARDAí
    Man to appear in court over murder of Derry Coakley in Cork
    Man to appear in court over murder of Derry Coakley in Cork
    Gardaí name 59 year-old killed in Cork shooting as Derry Coakley as tributes pour in on social media
    'I was half-expecting him to wake up': Court hears how man dismembered friend's body with chainsaw
    DUBLIN
    Two schools which were shut due to structural defects to partially reopen next week
    Two schools which were shut due to structural defects to partially reopen next week
    Music promoter and Electric Picnic founder John Reynolds dies suddenly aged 52
    How I Spend My Money: A marketing manager on €60,000 renting in Dublin with his partner

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie