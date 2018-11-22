This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 22 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Daughter of murdered Noel 'Duck Egg' Kirwan: 'We'll never get our heads around this nightmare'

Kirwan was sitting in his car on 22 December 2016 when he was shot six times with a Makarov handgun.

By Alison O'Riordan Thursday 22 Nov 2018, 5:00 PM
1 hour ago 3,654 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4355101
The scene following the shooting in December 2016
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
The scene following the shooting in December 2016
The scene following the shooting in December 2016
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

THE DAUGHTER OF Noel ‘Duck Egg’ Kirwan who was murdered in the driveway of his Dublin home has told the Special Criminal Court that the “only thing” her dad was guilty of was “showing his respect” at a childhood friend’s funeral.

“People like this should remember it’s not the people who are killed that suffer it’s the families who are left behind,” she said.

Donna Kirwan described her dad as a “grafter” and said that while some of his friends chose to make money the easy way by selling drugs, her father chose to work for a living because that was how he was raised.

The three-judge court also heard that Kirwan’s son and daughter talked about ending their lives in the aftermath of their father’s death because neither of them could see another way out of the pain and suffering.

The testimony was heard as part of a victim impact statement read by a woman from victim support on behalf of Donna Kirwan to the court during Jason Keating’s sentence hearing today.

The non-jury court also heard that the defendant Jason Keating was present at the scene of the shooting in Clondalkin, had a role of “real significance” and had facilitated the man who discharged the firearm. A ‘Gotek7’ tracking device was put under Kirwan’s car in the weeks leading up to his killing and this could be linked to Keating in the days preceding the murder.

Murder

Kirwan was sitting in his new Ford Mondeo car on 22 December 2016 when a gunman shot him six times with a Makarov handgun which was later recovered at the scene.

The 62-year-old, a “long-time” friend of Gerry “the Monk” Hutch, suffered eight gunshot wounds in total to his head, right arm, chest and abdomen. The murder of Kirwan arose from a “notorious feud” between two criminal factions but the deceased had no connection with either side.

Jason Keating (27), of Lower Main Street, Rush, Co Dublin admitted last month to participating in or contributing to activity intending to facilitate the commission by a criminal organisation or any of its members of a serious offence, namely the murder of Kirwan at St Ronan’s Drive, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 between 20 and 22 December 2016, both dates inclusive.

The offence is contrary to organised crime legislation brought in by Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

Keating was originally tried for the murder of Kirwan but midway through his trial on 18 October he pleaded guilty to facilitating a criminal organisation in committing murder and this plea was accepted by the DPP.

Paul Greene SC, prosecuting, asked the court to enter a “nolle prosequi” on the original charge of murder. This means the State will not be proceeding with the prosecution in relation to the count of murder.

Greene said today that the activities by the criminal organisation can be traced back to early November 2016 but Keating’s individual contribution began on 20 December.

‘Worst nightmare’

Donna Kirwan, Kirwan’s daughter, said in her victim impact statement today that 22 December started off as a normal day for the family but it turned into their “worst nightmare”.

Kirwan said she was expecting a call from her father that day but instead she received a call on his phone from Bernadette’s daughter, Carolyn, who sounded in a state of panic and told her she had to come straight out to Clondalkin as Noel had been shot.

I just remember screaming for somebody to help and a man who works on my floor came running towards me, he grabbed his keys and we ran to his car.

“I felt like we were in traffic for hours because everyone was out doing their Christmas shopping. I rang Carolyn back on my dad’s phone and she said they were working on him in the ambulance,” she said.

Kirwan said she jumped from the car when they arrived at the scene and began screaming asking people to tell her dad that she was there.

“I asked them where my dad was and Carolyn said ‘I’m so sorry Donna he didn’t make it’. I couldn’t take in what she was saying to me. I begged the policemen to let me see him but they said they were sorry that they couldn’t,” she said.

Kirwan said she was carried into a neighbour’s house and told not to look to her left as her dad was lying on the ground. “They just kept saying don’t look”, she remarked.

“I remember standing there later on watching his body being removed from the scene.

The pain I felt that night will never leave me. I kept asking people over and over is this really happening, is this real?

“I remember thinking in the middle of it all how am I going to tell Kristopher, my brother who lives in Manchester, how will he react and how will I get him home,” the court heard.

‘Coming home to identify his father’s body’

Kirwan said Kristopher was in work waiting to finish his job for the Christmas holidays when he received a message from a friend to call him straight away.

“When his friend told him, he laughed and said my dad’s a 62-year-old man who would want to shoot him, you must be mistaken. It was then he called me and asked if it was true, I will never forget his screams for as long as I live,” said Kirwan.

Kirwan said she organised a lift to pick her brother up from the airport the following day but the airport was full of people being greeted by family members coming home for Christmas.

“My brother was coming home to identify his father’s body,” she said.

It wasn’t until Christmas Eve that Kirwan got to see her father in the morgue.

“The guilt we felt that day having to leave him there. We made our way from there to Liffey Valley Shopping Centre to pick the last of my sons Christmas toys up,” she said.

What was supposed to be one of the happiest days of the year for my family was like being in a horror film for us, painting smiles on our faces trying to make the day as special as we could for my little boy who had just been told the day before that his grandad had died, trying to shield him from the true facts of what had happened knowing it was going to be all over the papers.

Kirwan said her brother managed to make a Christmas dinner but they felt too guilty to eat it.

“Instead we sat looking at each other in complete and utter shock,” she said.

“This was the first Christmas in eight years since my Mam’s passing that we were all looking forward to,” she said.

Instead of ringing in the new year with her neighbours, she and her brother were inside looking at her father in a coffin saying their final goodbyes.

Kirwan said she knows what losing a parent feels like as they lost their mother ten years ago to cancer but this pain was different.

“This pain was unbearable, so unbearable that we both sat down and talked about ending both our lives because neither of us could see another way out of this pain and suffering,” she said.

“But then we thought, how could we inflict such pain on our loved ones when we know too well what it feels like. Our dad was all we had, he was our friend and our safety net, he was supposed to walk me down the aisle one day.”

‘He was a very kind man’ 

Growing up her father always had two jobs, she said, and he worked morning and night to make sure his family had everything they needed and never went without.

“He would give a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He was a very kind man who would give you the clothes off his back if he thought you needed them,” she said.

“We have been stripped of everything. We are a shell of the people we both once were. It has destroyed us.

We struggle to close our eyes at night without visualising what went on that night and what he felt in those last moments. We will never get our heads around this nightmare.

The court heard that Bernadette Roe had also prepared a victim impact statement but asked for it not to be read aloud and instead be handed into the court to be considered by the three judges.

Justice Hunt, presiding, sitting with Judge Sinead Ni Chualachain and Judge Cormac Dunne, remanded Keating in custody until 12 December, when he will be sentenced.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Alison O'Riordan
@Alioriordan

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Staff at The Ivy no longer allowed take payments 'to stop the deplorable greed' of asking for cash tips
    93,691  71
    2
    		Mother pleads for funding as daughter spends over 115 days in Wexford General Hospital
    52,420  6
    3
    		Elderly couple found dead at house outside Kilkenny city
    50,092  10
    Fora
    1
    		Flyefit's bumper profits highlight the very lucrative business of budget gyms
    466  0
    2
    		Ireland could be pitched as a 'detox destination' for soul-searching celebs
    298  0
    3
    		A Mothercare Ireland boss liked retail tech startup ServiceDock so much he backed it
    92  0
    The42
    1
    		'Compared to the set-up I have at Wolves, you could class it as old school'
    42,932  46
    2
    		Ringrose retained as Schmidt makes wholesale changes for final November Test
    25,993  37
    3
    		'It is with a heavy heart that I leave': O'Neill bids farewell to Ireland job recalling happy nights
    22,325  60
    DailyEdge
    1
    		We've gathered up all the best beauty and fashion deals for Black Friday and Cyber Week
    12,084  1
    2
    		So, Ariana Grande and her mam just dragged Piers Morgan over his criticisms of women in music
    3,945  0
    3
    		Poll: Did you manage to get your hands on Spice Girls tickets this morning?
    3,164  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Daughter of murdered Noel 'Duck Egg' Kirwan: 'We'll never get our heads around this nightmare'
    Daughter of murdered Noel 'Duck Egg' Kirwan: 'We'll never get our heads around this nightmare'
    Woman in the UK jailed for stalking ex-boyfriend, leading him to move country
    Man pleads guilty to helping a criminal gang carry out a murder on a Dublin street
    GARDAí
    Elderly couple found dead at house outside Kilkenny city
    Elderly couple found dead at house outside Kilkenny city
    Four men arrested in Drogheda as part of ongoing operation targeting rival gangs
    Man charged after gun and ammunition seized in Limerick
    IRELAND
    Schmidt hopes to see McCloskey show his ball-playing skills in Ireland midfield
    Schmidt hopes to see McCloskey show his ball-playing skills in Ireland midfield
    Mick McCarthy set for second coming as Ireland manager - reports
    Arnold's hard-earned opportunity and more talking points as Schmidt names side to tackle USA
    CHRISTMAS
    The Princess Switch is the best terrible Christmas rom-com on Netflix right now
    The Princess Switch is the best terrible Christmas rom-com on Netflix right now
    Dublin City Council accused of being 'Scrooge-like' for not holding Christmas lights ceremony
    Poll: Will you start your Christmas shopping on Cyber Monday?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie