This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 31 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Nóirín O'Sullivan has another new job - this time it's with the United Nations

She has been appointed as the Assistant Secretary-General for Safety and Security at the United Nations.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 31 Oct 2018, 5:59 PM
1 hour ago 10,897 Views 50 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4315855
Nóirín O'Sullivan
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Nóirín O'Sullivan
Nóirín O'Sullivan
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

FORMER GARDA COMMISSIONER Nóirín O’Sullivan has been appointed as the Assistant Secretary-General for Safety and Security at the United Nations. 

As deputy to the Under-Secretary-General for Safety and Security, O’Sullivan will be responsible for the day-to-day overall management of the Department and support of the USG in overall leadership and management. 

O’Sullivan was appointed as Garda Commissioner in November 2014, after the previous commissioner Martin Callinan stepped down after describing Garda whistleblowers’ allegations as “disgusting”.

O’Sullivan announced her retirement from the Gardaí in September 2017 following months of calls from the opposition for her resignation.

She was asked to resign because of a number of scandals that rocked the force this year, including more revelations relating to the Maurice McCabe saga; the inflated number of breath tests over a number of years; and the alleged misuse of funds at the Garda college in Templemore.

The Disclosures Tribunal has since found that there is no “credible evidence” that O’Sullivan “played any hand act or part” in any campaign against McCabe. 

In October 2017, O’Sullivan was appointed the Director of Strategic Partnerships for Europe in the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

A statement from the UN reads: “Ms O’Sullivan brings to the role her extensive experience in international safety and security management, strategic management and leadership. 

“She is a leader in partnership building, leading teams and able to manage complexity and to drive strategic change. She also brings an in-depth knowledge of international security, crisis management, strategic and institutional leadership and gender issues to the position.” 

With reporting by Gráinne Ní Aodha 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (50)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man who hit emergency stop button on machine, costing company €93,000, loses unfair dismissal case
    52,963  0
    2
    		Couple dies in California's Yosemite National Park while apparently taking a selfie
    48,810  22
    3
    		Man who defiled girl he collected from teenage disco in Dublin has sentence cut on appeal
    47,832  0
    Fora
    1
    		How the Chinese system of 'guanxi' helped take Dublin's OCE Technology into space
    78  0
    2
    		Dún Laoghaire's scrapped tech hub is looking for new locations - including overseas
    47  0
    3
    		Want a UCD Smurfit School MBA? We're teaming up to give one reader a full scholarship
    24  0
    The42
    1
    		Ireland not ruling Conor Murray out of sensational return to face the All Blacks
    26,495  54
    2
    		Ireland injury concerns ease ahead of Schmidt's delayed arrival in Chicago
    24,708  9
    3
    		Ruddock to captain Ireland as Chicago clash offers important opportunities
    20,951  8
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Kanye West said he realises he has been 'used' and vows to step away from politics ...it's The Dredge
    5,263  3
    2
    		Chrissy Teigen's recent trolling proves it's often little more than a bid for attention
    4,079  2
    3
    		Poll: Has a celeb ever rejected your request for a selfie?
    3,547  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Company charged with offences following UK baby death investigation
    Company charged with offences following UK baby death investigation
    Trial hears evidence against garda accused of possession of child pornography
    'Muzzle of weapon was pressed against head' of man whose dismembered remains were found, court hears
    CHICAGO
    Ruddock to captain Ireland as Chicago clash offers important opportunities
    Ruddock to captain Ireland as Chicago clash offers important opportunities
    'Even if Johnny Sexton isn't here, Ireland are a very good team'
    'People have their own opinions. You can't hide from it... I have thick skin'
    ITALY
    Venice hit by heavy flooding as 11 people die in storms across Italy
    Venice hit by heavy flooding as 11 people die in storms across Italy
    Ireland injury concerns ease ahead of Schmidt's delayed arrival in Chicago
    Letter from Chicago: Schmidt's Ireland arrive as Warriors show world-class quality
    COURT
    Man who defiled girl he collected from teenage disco in Dublin has sentence cut on appeal
    Man who defiled girl he collected from teenage disco in Dublin has sentence cut on appeal
    Man to appear in court over murder of Derry Coakley in Cork
    Man who stabbed, burned, and beat partner jailed for 9.5 years with final two suspended

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie