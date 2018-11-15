Extra public order unit gardaí to patrol Aviva as intelligence shows hardline loyalists could attend

GARDAI ARE ALLOCATING a significant number of additional public order unit members for tonight’s match against the North after new intelligence suggested hardline loyalists may attend the friendly.

Multiple sources have confirmed to TheJournal.ie that additional members of the unit will be dispatched to areas across the city as well as around and in the Aviva Stadium itself.

Only a few hundred fans from across the border are expected to attend the game but intelligence passed on from the PSNI to gardaí has shown that some well-known troublemakers intend on coming to the match.

As a result of this intelligence, garda management has deployed a significant number of additional units to Ballsbridge and its environs for this evening. Extra resources will also be in place in Dublin city centre after the match.

Plain clothes as well as undercover gardaí will be in place, as is standard practice. However, undercover gardaí will be briefed about those individuals that the intelligence has suggested will be coming to the city today.

The Garda Air Support Unit and the dog unit will also be deployed this evening.

A Section 21 Public Order Act direction will also be in place. This means that officers will be allowed search anyone within a mile of the Aviva Stadium.

Both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland will be given a garda escort to the stadium.

The FAI and the IFA have been putting on a unified front ahead of the game – with members from each team taking part in charity events together.

Players from the two first teams visited Crumlin children’s hospital on Tuesday where they met some of the patients.

Responding to queries, a garda spokesman said: “An Garda Síochána do not comment on security issues.”