This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 3 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

North Korean diplomat in Italy 'in hiding', says South's intelligence officials

Jo Song Gil, 48, has been acting ambassador in Rome since October 2017.

By AFP Thursday 3 Jan 2019, 9:48 AM
52 minutes ago 2,053 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4421302
The North Korean embassy in Rome
Image: AP/PA Images
The North Korean embassy in Rome
The North Korean embassy in Rome
Image: AP/PA Images

NORTH KOREA’S TOP diplomat in Italy has gone into hiding, a Seoul lawmaker told reporters after a closed-door meeting with South Korean intelligence officials today.

“Acting ambassador Jo Song Gil’s term was ending in late November last year and he escaped the diplomatic compound in early November” with his wife, Kim Min-ki told reporters.

The spy agency briefing to lawmakers came after South Korea’s JoongAng Ilbo daily reported that Jo had sought asylum in an unidentified Western country with his family.

“He sought asylum early last month,” the JoongAng quoted a diplomatic source in Seoul as saying.

Italian authorities were “agonising” over what to do, the official was cited as saying, but added that they were “protecting him in a safe place”.

The last senior North Korean diplomat to defect was Thae Yong Ho, who abandoned his post as deputy ambassador in London in 2016.

Jo, 48, has been acting ambassador in Rome since October 2017 after Italy expelled the then ambassador Mun Jong Nam in protest at a nuclear test by the North a month earlier in violation of UN resolutions.

Italy is an important diplomatic mission for Pyongyang, as it handles relations with the Rome-headquartered UN Food and Agriculture Organization and North Korea suffers from chronic food shortages.

Jo is “known to be a son or son-in-law of one of the highest-level officials in the North’s regime”, the JoongAng cited an unnamed North Korea expert as saying.

Most North Korean diplomats serving overseas are normally required to leave several family members – typically children – behind in Pyongyang to prevent their defection while working abroad.

Jo, however, came to Rome in May 2015 with his wife and children, suggesting he may be from a privileged family, the JoongAng said, adding the reason for his defection bid was still unclear.

At the time of his own defection Thae, the former deputy ambassador to London, said he had switched sides partly to give his three children a better future after being ordered to return to the North.

The Kim dynasty has ruled the impoverished but nuclear-armed state for three generations with little tolerance for dissent, and the regime stands accused of widespread human rights abuses.

© – AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Fancy driving a train for a living and earning up to €57k a year? Irish Rail is hiring
    143,810  68
    2
    		Electric car sales double but this SUV was the most popular new car in Ireland in 2018
    56,252  62
    3
    		Teen girl charged over Dublin face slash attack
    42,878  0
    Fora
    1
    		Genomics Medicine Ireland will open a Dublin centre to collect and study people's genetic data
    156  0
    2
    		Dublin's Roomigo is on a mission to ease the headache of finding decent housemates
    114  0
    3
    		We're teaming up with Griffith College to give one reader an online MBA scholarship
    56  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Newcastle United vs Man United, Premier League
    54,855  22
    2
    		Lukaku and Rashford on target as Man United make it four wins on the bounce under Solskjaer
    30,818  75
    3
    		0-13 for Bennett and a goal for Brick Walsh as Waterford saw off Cork tonight
    18,732  5
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Pete Davidson is the latest male comedian to take aim at Louis C.K.
    10,086  2
    2
    		Poll: Do you feel conflicted over RTÉ's Celebrity Home of the Year?
    6,899  5
    3
    		Shay Mitchell's Instagram story is a stark reminder of what's hiding behind the highlight reel
    5,067  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    HSE
    Opinion: The key to the trolley crisis lies in a statutory right to access home care
    Opinion: The key to the trolley crisis lies in a statutory right to access home care
    Opinion: 'Nobody should have to live like this - I need more care to meet my basic needs'
    PODCAST: 'Irene didn't have to die and now she's part of this scandal'
    HEALTH
    Pro-Life Campaign has 'no plans' to protest outside hospitals or GP services over abortion services
    Pro-Life Campaign has 'no plans' to protest outside hospitals or GP services over abortion services
    Babies born in Ireland in 2019 can expect to live until 2101
    Simon Harris pays tribute to Rhona Mahony, who made history as first female Master of Holles Street
    GARDAí
    Man (44) released without charge following shooting at Dublin takeaway premises
    Man (44) released without charge following shooting at Dublin takeaway premises
    Teen released following shooting at Dublin takeaway premises
    Teenage girl dies in hospital after being knocked down by car in Cork collision
    DUBLIN
    Dublin City Council has scrapped all library fines - even if you have an outstanding balance to pay
    Dublin City Council has scrapped all library fines - even if you have an outstanding balance to pay
    Man dies after New Year's Day apartment fire in Dublin
    Gardaí called about thefts at Crumlin's children's hospital 17 times in two years

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie