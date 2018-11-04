This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 4 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

North Korea warns US it may 'seriously' consider return of nuclear policy

It said the policy could return if the US doesn’t end tough economic sanctions against the impoverished regime.

By AFP Sunday 4 Nov 2018, 3:56 PM
1 hour ago 4,556 Views 14 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4322379
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and US president Donald Trump
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and US president Donald Trump
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and US president Donald Trump

NORTH KOREA HAS warned the US it will “seriously” consider returning to a state policy aimed at building nuclear weapons if Washington does not end tough economic sanctions against the impoverished regime.

For years, the North had pursued a “byungjin” policy of simultaneously developing its nuclear capabilities alongside the economy.

In April, citing a “fresh climate of detente and peace” on the peninsula, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared the nuclear quest complete and said his country would focus on “socialist economic construction”.

But a statement issued by the North’s foreign ministry said Pyongyang could revert to its former policy if the US did not change its stance over sanctions.

“The word ‘byungjin’ may appear again and the change of the line could be seriously reconsidered,” said the statement carried by the official KCNA news agency.

Denuclearisation

At a historic summit in Singapore in June, US President Donald Trump and Kim signed a vaguely-worded statement on denuclearisation.

But little progress has been made since then, with Washington pushing to maintain sanctions against the North until its “final, fully verified denuclearisation” and Pyongyang condemning US demands as “gangster-like”.

“The improvement of relations and sanctions are incompatible,” said the statement, released under the name of the director of the foreign ministry’s Institute for American Studies. 

“What remains to be done is the US corresponding reply,” it added.

The statement is the latest sign of Pyongyang’s increasing frustration with Washington.

Last month, the North’s state media carried a near 1,700 words long commentary accusing the US of playing a “double game”, implicitly criticising Trump for his comments aimed at barring Seoul from lifting sanctions against Pyongyang.

Despite a flurry of diplomacy on and around the peninsula differences are emerging between Seoul and Washington, which stations 28,500 troops in the South to protect it from its nuclear-armed neighbour.

The South’s dovish president Moon Jae-in has long favoured engagement with the North, which is subject to multiple UN Security Council sanctions over its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

He has dangled large investment and joint cross-border projects as incentives for steps towards denuclearisation, while the US has been adamant pressure should be maintained on Pyongyang until it fully dismantles its weapons programmes.

In an interview with Fox News on Friday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reiterated that sanctions will remain until Pyongyang carries out denuclearisation commitments made in Singapore, adding he will meet with his North Korean counterpart next week.

© AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		State has covered the cost of 5,000 funerals and burials over two years
    48,025  37
    2
    		Post-mortem complete after man's mutilated body found in Dublin house
    47,680  57
    3
    		Fast food worker claimed supervisor said she reminded him of Benburb Street and had an 'arse like the back of a truck'
    39,151  0
    Fora
    1
    		Ireland lacks female startup investors - this network of angels plans to change that
    114  0
    2
    		Takeover on the horizon? Here's how it will impact your staff
    38  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Ireland v Italy, November Tests
    89,361  79
    2
    		Superb Larmour hat-trick helps Schmidt's Ireland to big win over Italy
    53,104  142
    3
    		As it happened: Arsenal v Liverpool, Premier League
    51,470  21
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Winter is here: The 10 most fashionable coats whatever your budget
    9,684  0
    2
    		10 pairs of Chelsea boots which will see you through winter for less than €50
    3,928  0
    3
    		The danger of self-deprecation: Say something enough and people will start to believe it
    3,451  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Judge highlights 'disturbing disposal of body' in Kenneth OâBrien murder trial
    Judge highlights 'disturbing disposal of body' in Kenneth O’Brien murder trial
    Man who slashed Luas passenger in the face with a flick knife jailed for 5 years
    'I’m very concerned at reports regarding the bail situation': Garda review into Eoin Berkley case announced
    HEALTH
    Former HSE chief calls Simon Harris 'a frightened little boy'
    Former HSE chief calls Simon Harris 'a frightened little boy'
    More than 1,600 children and teens waiting over a year for psychology appointments
    Scientists identify potential antidote to paralysis-inducing toxin that causes botulism
    GARDAí
    Cocaine worth â¬4.6 million seized in Rosslare
    Cocaine worth €4.6 million seized in Rosslare
    Woman charged over man's death in Foxrock
    Teenage boy released without charge after woman is seriously injured in hit-and-run incident
    DUBLIN
    Kilkenny, Cork and Dublin stars land Player of the Year awards for 2018 exploits
    Kilkenny, Cork and Dublin stars land Player of the Year awards for 2018 exploits
    Poll: Do you use plastic bottles?
    Post-mortem complete after man's mutilated body found in Dublin house

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie