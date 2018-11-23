This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 23 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We've children at this school who've lived in homeless accommodation. They're effectively being evicted again'

Staff and pupils at North Wicklow Educate Together protested yesterday outside the Dáil amid fears they’ll soon have nowhere to go.

By Sean Murray Friday 23 Nov 2018, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 1,885 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4354081
Image: Jonathan Browner
Image: Jonathan Browner

STUDENTS AND STAFF at the North Wicklow Educate Together secondary school staged a protest outside Leinster House yesterday, amid fears they’ll be left “homeless” from next summer onwards.

Principal Jonathan Browner said the school is now making active enquiries to hotels and sports clubs about sourcing temporary accommodation for the school.

The Department of Education has been accused of inaction on the matter, despite allegedly being aware for the past the two years that the current school premises would be unavailable from summer 2019 onwards.

The school has also accused the department of not having a plan in place to transition the school from temporary premises to a more permanent solution.

There is a particular worry for the parents of children with special needs that attend the school.

They are said to be deeply concerns as the school has a designated class for them that has become a “positive part of their routine”. 

This upheaval could leave these particular students “high and dry”, according to Browner. 

He told TheJournal.ie: “The school that we opened is in a temporary location, and the private citizen that owns it has put it up for sale which is fair enough.

[The department] knew the lease would be up on 30 April 2019. We’re looking for a definite timeline around a permanent location, which was announced in June 2017. We also want a proper temporary location until that’s built.

He said that staff are doing their utmost to relieve pressure on students who face the prospect of not having a school in a few months time. 

“It’s definitely a worry,” Browner said. “There’s a couple of kids here who’ve lived in homeless accommodation. They’ve gone through evictions themselves and now they could be effectively evicted again.”

He added that the department has simply reiterated the same line for some time now, with providing clarity on the matter. 

In solidarity with the Wicklow school, 55 students and 12 staff from the Limerick Educate Together Secondary school joined them at the protest yesterday. 

An online petition calling for Minister of Education Joe McHugh to personally intervene to build a new school and sort out temporary accommodation in the meantime has – at the time of writing – over 3,400 signatures

The Department of Education has indeed indicated it intends to build a new school, and has already identified where it will be located, but that it hasn’t yet found a temporary home for the staff and teachers before this is built.

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, a department spokesperson said: “The department intends to build a new school for 1,000 pupils for North Wicklow Educate Together Secondary School. The site identified for this is on the campus of Bray Institute of Further Education, as there are no other suitable sites available in Bray.

All options are being examined to find a new temporary home for the school and the Department is liaising with both Educate Together and KWETB.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Elderly couple found dead at house outside Kilkenny city
    63,135  12
    2
    		Tickets for Spice Girls in Croke Park have SOLD OUT as fans vent anger online
    57,115  66
    3
    		Poll: Should Mick McCarthy be the next Irish football manager?
    49,177  103
    Fora
    1
    		A Mothercare Ireland boss liked retail tech startup ServiceDock so much he backed it
    190  0
    2
    		Dublin's Courtsdesk is on a mission to take the pain out of getting legal data
    106  0
    3
    		The Irish Fairy Door Company has bagged a million-euro investment to start its line of merch
    83  0
    The42
    1
    		Ringrose retained as Schmidt makes wholesale changes for final November Test
    38,933  44
    2
    		Mick McCarthy set for second coming as Ireland manager - reports
    27,324  76
    3
    		48 games for eir Sport and 14 for RTÉ - Irish TV details for 2019 Rugby World Cup revealed
    26,657  46
    DailyEdge
    1
    		What's going to be THE Penneys scarf of the winter? We investigate
    9,313  3
    2
    		A movie based on a One Direction fanfiction is being criticised for how it portrays relationships
    5,671  0
    3
    		The Princess Switch is the best terrible Christmas rom-com on Netflix right now
    5,636  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Patrick Nevin to be sentenced today for sexually assaulting Brazilian student he met on Tinder
    Patrick Nevin to be sentenced today for sexually assaulting Brazilian student he met on Tinder
    Migrant fishermen 'treated like modern slaves'
    Daughter of murdered Noel 'Duck Egg' Kirwan: 'We'll never get our heads around this nightmare'
    GARDAí
    Woman (56) dies in single-vehicle collision in Co Galway
    Woman (56) dies in single-vehicle collision in Co Galway
    Elderly couple found dead at house outside Kilkenny city
    Four men arrested in Drogheda as part of ongoing operation targeting rival gangs
    RUSSIA
    Police release CCTV of Russian men involved in fatal nerve agent attack
    Police release CCTV of Russian men involved in fatal nerve agent attack
    Man killed on runway of Russia's main airport after being hit by plane taking off
    Russia doesn't get its man as Interpol goes for South Korean as new president
    IRELAND
    Irish-influenced USA take on Schmidt's side from best-ever world ranking of 13th
    Irish-influenced USA take on Schmidt's side from best-ever world ranking of 13th
    Arnold a 'raw talent' to be fine-tuned as fringe players work to fit into Schmidt's side
    Schmidt hopes to see McCloskey show his ball-playing skills in Ireland midfield

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie