Tuesday 20 November, 2018
Report recommends public be banned from rape trials in Northern Ireland

The retired judge in charge of the review said there is a need for legislation to manage social media use around these trials.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 20 Nov 2018, 8:09 AM
1 hour ago 2,802 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4348677
A protest at Belfast City Hall last week to highlight concern about how rape trials are conducted.
Image: Rebecca Black/PA
A protest at Belfast City Hall last week to highlight concern about how rape trials are conducted.
A protest at Belfast City Hall last week to highlight concern about how rape trials are conducted.
Image: Rebecca Black/PA

A REVIEW OF the handling of sexual assault cases in Northern Ireland has recommended that members of the public be excluded from such trials.

The preliminary report by retired judge Sir John Gillen, which is to be published today, states that access to trials involving serious sexual offences should be confined to close family members of the complainant and the defendant.

In the Republic of Ireland system, rape trials are already closed to the public. Members of the media can attend but they are expected to adhere to reporting restrictions. 

The review was launched two months after former Ulster Rugby players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding were found not guilty of rape. The high-profile trial prompted questions about how complainants and defendants are treated, as well as the influence of social media.

Gillen also said new legislation to manage social media use around these types of trials should be looked at as it can destroy reputations, the BBC reports.

However he rejected suggestions that accused persons should be anonymous until they are convicted – he recommends they remain anonymous until they are charged and after that they can be named.

He has also said there should be measures to combat rape myths and stereotypes involving the way a complainant dressed, the fact that they had drunk alcohol or taken drugs, or the fact that they did not scream or fight.

“Frustratingly, many people, men and women, still harbour unspoken views about appropriate behaviour for individuals according to their gender,” Gillen stated in his review. 

“These myths need to change, they need to be removed.” He said judges should have a more robust attitude to prevent improper cross-examination.

And he recommended cross-examination of complainants should be pre-recorded away from court. This initially would apply to vulnerable people but would be extended to all complainants in serious sexual offences.

This report is now being put to public consultation, with submissions being accepted until 15 January.

