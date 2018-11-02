This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 2 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rescue 116 called to assist Norwegian plane land at Dublin Airport

The aircraft’s crew reported a technical issue on its approach to Dublin this afternoon.

By Aisling O'Rourke Friday 2 Nov 2018, 5:33 PM
28 minutes ago 6,367 Views 11 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4319985
Rescue 116 assisted in the landing of Norwegian airlines' D8494 from Helsinki at Dublin this afternoon.
Image: Shutterstock/Gestur Gislason
Rescue 116 assisted in the landing of Norwegian airlines' D8494 from Helsinki at Dublin this afternoon.
Rescue 116 assisted in the landing of Norwegian airlines' D8494 from Helsinki at Dublin this afternoon.
Image: Shutterstock/Gestur Gislason

THE IRISH COAST GUARD came to the assistance of a Norwegian airline’s plane at Dublin Airport this afternoon. 

The pilot of the D8494 from Helsinki to Dublin requested the assistance of air traffic control on its approach to the runaway, due to a technical issue with the aircraft. 

A spokesperson for the Coast Guard said Rescue 116 had been a mission for the HSE in the area at the time, and was tasked to assist in the aircraft’s landing at about noon today. 

A spokesperson for Norwegian said: “Flight D8494 from Helsinki to Dublin landed safely following a minor technical issue with the aircraft.Passengers disembarked as normal and the aircraft was inspected by engineers upon arrival.”

The safety and security of our customers and crew is Norwegian’s top priority and we would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aisling O'Rourke
@aislingorourke
aisling@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Ireland's entertainment world comes out for funeral of Electric Picnic founder John Reynolds
    75,391  10
    2
    		Woman arrested after man's body is found at house in Dublin
    55,283  31
    3
    		Healy-Rae sends patients to Belfast for hip and knee replacements to avoid a four-year wait
    36,848  86
    Fora
    1
    		‘Our first big project was shelved - I thought we were screwed; we had no money coming in’
    386  0
    2
    		Tech PR firm Wachsman is bolstering its Dublin base as it grows beyond public relations
    245  0
    3
    		'Selling my dad's practice was tough. It had put food on the table and clothes on our back'
    203  0
    The42
    1
    		'I can't understand why this is happening, but it's not in my character to sit by and say nothing'
    53,699  11
    2
    		Beirne and Larmour get first starts in exciting Ireland team for Italy clash
    35,558  78
    3
    		'We paid €650 for a bus to Galway and no linesmen showed up. It's a complete lack of respect'
    31,527  19
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Rami Malek has explained why he wasn't on board with saying hi to a fan's friends
    5,609  0
    2
    		Kim Kardashian has issued an apology over her use of the R-word... it's The Dredge
    5,286  2
    3
    		Rebel Wilson can praise herself without discounting the women that came before her
    4,653  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    COURTS
    'Iâve been kidnapped. Iâm going to be killed': A phone call no father ever wants to receive
    'I’ve been kidnapped. I’m going to be killed': A phone call no father ever wants to receive
    Dublin man sentenced to 14 years for raping Spanish student repeatedly over 21-hour-period
    Trial hears evidence against garda accused of possession of child pornography
    HEALTH
    How access to health services differs if you've private insurance or are 'in the twilight zone'
    How access to health services differs if you've private insurance or are 'in the twilight zone'
    Number of births continues to decrease as average age of mothers rises
    Medical cannabis products can now be prescribed in Northern Ireland
    GARDAí
    Woman arrested after man's body is found at house in Dublin
    Woman arrested after man's body is found at house in Dublin
    Murder investigation launched after man (30s) fatally stabbed in Kildare
    Gardaí renew appeal for information about machete killing of Mikolaj Wilk

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie