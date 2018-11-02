Rescue 116 called to assist Norwegian plane land at Dublin Airport

Rescue 116 assisted in the landing of Norwegian airlines' D8494 from Helsinki at Dublin this afternoon.

THE IRISH COAST GUARD came to the assistance of a Norwegian airline’s plane at Dublin Airport this afternoon.

The pilot of the D8494 from Helsinki to Dublin requested the assistance of air traffic control on its approach to the runaway, due to a technical issue with the aircraft.

A spokesperson for the Coast Guard said Rescue 116 had been a mission for the HSE in the area at the time, and was tasked to assist in the aircraft’s landing at about noon today.

A spokesperson for Norwegian said: “Flight D8494 from Helsinki to Dublin landed safely following a minor technical issue with the aircraft.Passengers disembarked as normal and the aircraft was inspected by engineers upon arrival.”