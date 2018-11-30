Rita Apine murder trial: Partner found not guilty and told he's 'free to go'

A MAN HAS been found not guilty of the murder of his partner Rita Apine (29) at her home last year.

Renars Veigulis of Old Bridge Street in Freshford, Co Kilkenny was accused of killing his partner.

Justice Tara Burns at the Central Criminal Court told Mr Veigulis, “you are free to go,” following the verdict.

Originally from Latvia, Rita Apine lived at St Teresa’s Terrace in Kilkenny city for some time before moving with her young daughter to rented accommodation in Freshford.

Her death caused shock among her friends and also in the north Kilkenny village, where many local people spoke of often seeing her walking with her daughter.

She was found with serious head injuries at the bottom of the stairs in her rented house on Bridge Street, Freshford last May.